How will Thursday’s Bears-Panthers trade affect our Seattle Seahawks? Should the 49ers trade up in the draft? How can the Bengals keep Tee Higgins long-term?

Rest in Peace to American football legend and Pete Carroll’s mentor, Bud Grant.

Seahawks News

My crazy Seahawks trade proposal that feels the most like Pete Carroll - Seaside Joe

The Bears-Panthers made a wild draft trade, is it the last of 2023? Seaside Joe 1470

Curtis Allen’s Seahawks salary cap update « Seahawks Draft Blog

A Salary Cap Update as Free Agency Looms

Seahawks' Schneider: Changing his scouting, addressing areas of need - Seattle Sports

Seahawks GM John Schneider had plenty to say during Thursday's visit with Wyman & Bob, including one way he's changed his scouting.

How Panthers' trade up to No. 1 spot in NFL Draft impacts the Seahawks - Seattle Sports

The Panthers have made a huge trade for the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft. Brandon Gustafson details how that can impact the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Playing For Long-Term Security in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Geno Smith's new deal could be worth up to $105 million, the Seattle Seahawks structured the contract to easily move on after one season, putting pressure on the veteran quarterback to further elevate his game.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery and will begin to throw in 3 months - Niners Nation

Purdy good news heading into free agency

The San Francisco 49ers Should Trade Up in the NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers should trade up in the NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals Clear Winners After Bears Trade First Overall Pick - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were major winners after the Chicago Bears traded their No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers.

JG’s 4-3 PHI vs ARI Personnel - Revenge of the Birds

Here is a close look at how the Cardinals’ defensive personnel matches up with the Eagles, vis-a-vis Jonathan Gannon’s 4-3 defense.

Rams re-model plan isn’t Sean McVay’s first rodeo with starting over - Turf Show Times

Despite the flurry of rumors that L.A. could tear down, this isn’t the first time under Sean McVay

Rams HC Sean McVay says he's committed to coaching for 'years to come' - NFL.com

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he was grateful for the team allowing him to recommit to coaching for the long term following two straight offseasons of contemplating his future.

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Injury Updates for Three Stars - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is confident that veteran stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aarond Donald will be ready to lead his team in 2023.

Around The NFL

Jets OL sends funny message to Aaron Rodgers - Larry Brown Sports

A New York Jets offensive lineman had a funny message for Aaron Rodgers after agreeing to a restructured contract.

Will Lamar Jackson hire an agent now? Probably not - ProFootballTalk

As recently explained, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs an agent now more than ever. So will he be hiring an agent?

Bud Grant, Minnesota Vikings head coach of legend and Hall of Famer, dies at 95 - Yahoo Sports

One moment summed up Bud Grant and his legend in Minnesota, and it came long after he was done coaching.

Can the Bengals keep Tee Higgins in 2023, beyond? - Cincinnati Bengals - ESPN

For the past two years, the Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed the luxury of having two of the NFL’s top young wide receivers. That might not last.

Assessing Jared Goff and the Lions QBs ahead of free agency, NFL draft - Detroit Lions - ESPN

Will Goff undoubtedly be the man at QB? What will the Lions do at backup this offseason? We dig in.

One key NFL free-agent target for every team: Where would Jimmy Garoppolo, others fit? - The Athletic

Garoppolo, James Bradberry and JuJu Smith-Schuster are among the big names on the market, which opens Monday for negotiations.