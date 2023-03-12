Report: Rams trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams are pretty much blowing it up after an injury-riddled, disastrous 2022 season.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was already reported to be on the trade block, and now it’s confirmed that when the new league season kicks off on Wednesday, he’s going back to Florida to play not for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Miami Dolphins.

When the Rams acquired Ramsey in 2019, they got him for two first-rounders and a fourth-round pick. Now? A third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, who has a single career reception to his name.

Miami will take on an adjusted contract that, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, will see him get “two years fully guaranteed to complete a deal that averages $20 million per season and received an additional $25 million guaranteed.”

The Rams also just released Leonard Floyd and already parted ways with Bobby Wagner. You have to think there’s more to come after a 5-12 season and the literal worst Super Bowl title defense in NFL history. They got their Lombardi Trophy and that is no knock against achieving that goal, but now the credit card bill has arrived and the roster deconstruction is underway.

For the Dolphins, they’re making that push to be a championship contender, and Ramsey will get to play in a defense led by new coordinator Vic Fangio.