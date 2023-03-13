Time marches on and our Seattle Seahawks have, in this blogger’s opinion, two immediate needs that can be met via free agency: WR3 and Ryan Neal. Both the WR3 position and Neal’s success are intertwined with that of the 2023 ‘Hawks. When will Ryan Neal sign/should we sign him at all? Would signing Adam Thielen adequately allow the ‘Hawks to utilize draft capital at other positions of need? The plot thickens?!

Seahawks News

How to read and react to breaking contract news this week: Daron Payne's "$90 million" deal as an example - Seaside Joe

It's time to update how you process NFL contract news, 3/12/2023

Seahawks’ free agency preview: What Geno Smith’s new deal did for their buying power - The News Tribune

Geno Smith’s deal still leaves Seattle with the ability to shop for help on defense in free agency. Market opens Monday.

NFL Free Agency: Is WR Adam Thielen a fit for Seattle? - Seahawks Wire

Thielen may be getting older, but Seattle would not need him to be the primary target.

Possible free agent targets for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks don’t have a lot of money to spend. They arguably should have more — the Russell Wilson trade should’ve presented a bigger opportunity in the market this year. That said, this looks like a truly awful free agency class — so it probably doesn’t matter as much as it could’ve done.

Seahawks mock draft: Two Georgia pass rushers, LB help and a Heisman finalist QB - The Athletic

If the Seahawks don't draft a quarterback early, they could load up on talent at the team's biggest needs in the front seven.

Can Seattle Seahawks Afford to Re-Sign Ryan Neal? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A high-energy, versatile defender who has outplayed his contract value each of the past three seasons, Ryan Neal deserves a significant pay bump as a restricted free agent. But can the Seattle Seahawks pay the toll heading into free agency?

NFC West News

49ers news: Tashaun Gipson signs a 1-year deal worth $2.17 million guaranteed - Niners Nation

The 49ers are bringing back a valuable piece from their 2022 defense

Should the 49ers Re-Sign Jimmie Ward? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Since 2019, Jimmie Ward has been a staple of the 49ers defense and the ultimate team first guy.

Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins Trade Gives Los Angeles Rams Young CBs New Opportunities - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams went all in on selecting talent for their secondary in last year's draft. And after trading Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, those young guns may not have a choice but to pay dividends for the team next season.

Rodrigue: Rams’ trade of Jalen Ramsey moves them to new window, old pattern - The Athletic

Why would a veteran-heavy Rams team trade one of its top players? The deal provides a signal for what's ahead in the coming months.

Rams depth in trouble following Jalen Ramsey trade; who’s next? - Turf Show Times

Aaron Donald is the lone remaining star for LA.

Cardinals Running Back Outlook: Who will join James Conner in the committee? - Revenge of the Birds

Under contract No. 2 options include Keaontay Ingram and Ty’Son Williams

Four Free Agents the Arizona Cardinals Should Retain - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

You can't keep everyone, but the Arizona Cardinals should look to retain these four free agents.

Around The NFL

FMIA Trade Notes: Jalen Ramsey goes MIA, Bears Send No. 1 Pick to Panthers for D.J. Moore and More - ProFootballTalk

Peter King breaks down the splashy trades to start 2023 NFL roster revamps, including Jalen Ramsey to Miami and Chicago sending the No. 1 Pick to Carolina.

Aaron Rodgers says 'it won't be long' before he makes decision about future: 'Stay tuned' - Yahoo Sports

Rodgers said there's a "time limit for all this," and that time limit is "it won't be long."

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 12 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Biggest questions after Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins - ESPN.com

After trading for Tyreek Hill last year, the Dolphins made another splashy move Sunday, but will it be enough? And what's next for L.A.? We have the answers.

Jalen Ramsey trade grades for Dolphins, Rams: Miami has Pro Bowl CB duo with Xavien Howard, L.A. eyes future - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins are loading up while the once all-in Rams are looking toward the future