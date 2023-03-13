2023 Seahawks free agency tracker

It is officially the final Monday of the 2022 NFL league year, meaning that the legal tampering period of free agency begins at 12:00 noon New York time. That, of course, ushers in the exciting time of the NFL calendar when fans of teams across the league are filled with hope as their team pursues players on the open market those fans hope can become difference makers.
For the Seattle Seahawks, the team has already reached agreements on multi-year contracts for the future with two of its biggest free agents this offseason in Jason Myers and Geno Smith, but the list of players who are set to hit the market is not short. The Seahawks who are slated to become free agents in the coming days include Rashaad Penny, Marquise Goodwin, Cody Barton, Poona Ford, Drew Lock, Artie Burns, Bruce Irvin and others.
Field Gulls will work to keep readers up to date on all the happenings for the Seahawks in free agency, so be sure to check back regularly through the day and through the week to stay up to date on all the news surrounding the team this week.
Unrestricted Free Agents
LB Cody Barton
DL Poona Ford
RB Rashaad Penny
S Johnathan Abram
DL L.J. Collier
CB Artie Burns
QB Drew Lock
WR Marquise Goodwin
G/C Kyle Fuller
CB Justin Coleman
OLB Bruce Irvin
LS Tyler Ott
S Josh Jones
LS Carson Tinker
WR Laquon Treadwell
LB Cullen Gillaspia
CB Xavier Crawford
S Teez Tablor
RB Travis Homer
OLB Darryl Johnson
Restricted Free Agents
S Ryan Neal
WR Penny Hart
LB Tanner Muse
RB Tony Jones Jr.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
RB Godwin Igwebuike
CB Michael Jackson
LB Jon Rhattigan
WR Cody Thompson
DL Myles Adams
March 13th
Seahawks expected to release Shelby Harris
The #Seahawks plan to release DL Shelby Harris, source says. Seattle has explored possible trades but hasn't found a taker yet for the nine-year veteran who played well last season. Harris, who was part of the Russell Wilson deal, was set to make $9 million this upcoming season.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023
Report: Seahawks were interested in former Saints DT David Onyamata, who signed with the Falcons
Garafolo just reported on air Seahawks were also interested in Onyemata.... https://t.co/JI6CYon0RT— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 13, 2023
Ethan Pocic is staying with the Cleveland Browns
Done deal for #Browns C Ethan Pocic to stay in Cleveland. He gets $18 million in base value on a three-year deal with more available via incentives. https://t.co/kTlbkE2R2j— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023
