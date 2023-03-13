2023 Seahawks free agency tracker

It is officially the final Monday of the 2022 NFL league year, meaning that the legal tampering period of free agency begins at 12:00 noon New York time. That, of course, ushers in the exciting time of the NFL calendar when fans of teams across the league are filled with hope as their team pursues players on the open market those fans hope can become difference makers.

For the Seattle Seahawks, the team has already reached agreements on multi-year contracts for the future with two of its biggest free agents this offseason in Jason Myers and Geno Smith, but the list of players who are set to hit the market is not short. The Seahawks who are slated to become free agents in the coming days include Rashaad Penny, Marquise Goodwin, Cody Barton, Poona Ford, Drew Lock, Artie Burns, Bruce Irvin and others.

Field Gulls will work to keep readers up to date on all the happenings for the Seahawks in free agency, so be sure to check back regularly through the day and through the week to stay up to date on all the news surrounding the team this week.

Unrestricted Free Agents

LB Cody Barton

DL Poona Ford

RB Rashaad Penny

S Johnathan Abram

DL L.J. Collier

CB Artie Burns

QB Drew Lock

WR Marquise Goodwin

G/C Kyle Fuller

CB Justin Coleman

OLB Bruce Irvin

LS Tyler Ott

S Josh Jones

LS Carson Tinker

WR Laquon Treadwell

LB Cullen Gillaspia

CB Xavier Crawford

S Teez Tablor

RB Travis Homer

OLB Darryl Johnson

Restricted Free Agents

S Ryan Neal

WR Penny Hart

LB Tanner Muse

RB Tony Jones Jr.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

RB Godwin Igwebuike

CB Michael Jackson

LB Jon Rhattigan

WR Cody Thompson

DL Myles Adams

March 13th

Seahawks expected to release Shelby Harris

The #Seahawks plan to release DL Shelby Harris, source says. Seattle has explored possible trades but hasn't found a taker yet for the nine-year veteran who played well last season. Harris, who was part of the Russell Wilson deal, was set to make $9 million this upcoming season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Report: Seahawks were interested in former Saints DT David Onyamata, who signed with the Falcons

Garafolo just reported on air Seahawks were also interested in Onyemata.... https://t.co/JI6CYon0RT — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 13, 2023

Ethan Pocic is staying with the Cleveland Browns