 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL free agency, March 13th news roundup: 49ers land Javon Hargrave, Raiders sign Jimmy G

All you need to know about the unofficial start to 2023 NFL free agency.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Monday is the unofficial start of free agency, with the new league year kicking off on Wednesday. That means over the next two days a whole bunch of big contracts will be agreed to, and unless there’s a change of heart those deals will be made official soon.

Here’s a recap on what Monday has brought us so far, with plenty more to come and shake up the NFL offseason.

49ers make their defensive line even stronger

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave reached the Super Bowl by eliminating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, and now he’s a member of the 49ers on a massive four-year, $84 million deal.

Shit. That’s all I’ve got to say on that one.

Mike McGlinchey joining Broncos Country

The 49ers starting right tackle secured the bag in Denver, so San Francisco loses a free agent.

...Ditto guard Ben Powers, formerly of the Ravens

You think Denver is trying to solidify a top offensive line for Russell Wilson? They’re doing all they can.

Jimmy Garoppolo heads to Las Vegas

Brock Purdy-mania has taken over, Trey Lance is also in the mix, which means Jimmy G has reunited with Josh McDaniels down in Las Vegas. Garoppolo is going to be the Raiders quarterback, but the contract suggests that the Raiders might not rule out taking a QB in the NFL Draft.

Ethan Pocic staying put in Cleveland

Any very remote chance of the Seahawks reuniting with Ethan Pocic was squashed by the Cleveland Browns.

Chicago Bears sign linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards

You want to pay top dollar for a linebacker? Well this is the top dollar thus far for an off-ball backer.

And they also signed away T.J. Edwards from Philadelphia.

Bengals keep Germaine Pratt

A real reasonable contract for an underrated linebacker and key member of Cincinnati’s defense.

But Cincinnati will lose both starting safeties to NFC South teams

Vonn Bell has agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers, while Jessie Bates is headed for the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons sign DT David Onyemata, who Seahawks reportedly had interest in

At just under $12 million a year, I don’t know if the Seahawks were ever truly in the running for the former Saints DT.

And that’s just Monday, which isn’t even done yet! Stay tuned because we’ll update this post with more notable signings.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...