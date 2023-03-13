2023 NFL free agency, March 13th news roundup: 49ers land Javon Hargrave, Raiders sign Jimmy G

Monday is the unofficial start of free agency, with the new league year kicking off on Wednesday. That means over the next two days a whole bunch of big contracts will be agreed to, and unless there’s a change of heart those deals will be made official soon.

Here’s a recap on what Monday has brought us so far, with plenty more to come and shake up the NFL offseason.

49ers make their defensive line even stronger

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave reached the Super Bowl by eliminating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, and now he’s a member of the 49ers on a massive four-year, $84 million deal.

Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/9ez66A8ymq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Shit. That’s all I’ve got to say on that one.

Mike McGlinchey joining Broncos Country

The 49ers starting right tackle secured the bag in Denver, so San Francisco loses a free agent.

Source: The #Broncos are giving RT Mike McGlinchey a massive 5 year deal worth $87.5M with over $50M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

...Ditto guard Ben Powers, formerly of the Ravens

You think Denver is trying to solidify a top offensive line for Russell Wilson? They’re doing all they can.

Ben Powers’ contract:



$13M signing bonus



2023 salary: $2M

2024 salary: $12M

2025 salary: $11.49M

2026 salary: $11.99M



Per-game roster bonuses in 2025-2026: Up to $510K total — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo heads to Las Vegas

Brock Purdy-mania has taken over, Trey Lance is also in the mix, which means Jimmy G has reunited with Josh McDaniels down in Las Vegas. Garoppolo is going to be the Raiders quarterback, but the contract suggests that the Raiders might not rule out taking a QB in the NFL Draft.

Comp update: Raiders are giving former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Ethan Pocic staying put in Cleveland

Any very remote chance of the Seahawks reuniting with Ethan Pocic was squashed by the Cleveland Browns.

Done deal for #Browns C Ethan Pocic to stay in Cleveland. He gets $18 million in base value on a three-year deal with more available via incentives. https://t.co/kTlbkE2R2j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Chicago Bears sign linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards

You want to pay top dollar for a linebacker? Well this is the top dollar thus far for an off-ball backer.

Bears are giving former Bills’ LB Tremaine Edmunds a 4-yr, $72M that includes $50M guaranteed, per source. It is the largest 4-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

And they also signed away T.J. Edwards from Philadelphia.

#Bears deal for T.J. Edwards three years, $19.5M, $12.025M gtd, $4.5M signing bonus, salaries $1.9M (gtd), $5.9M ($4.12M gtd for inj, $1.5M gtd after contract execution of $1.5M 2023 roster bonus, $5.4M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2023

Bengals keep Germaine Pratt

A real reasonable contract for an underrated linebacker and key member of Cincinnati’s defense.

But Cincinnati will lose both starting safeties to NFC South teams

Vonn Bell has agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers, while Jessie Bates is headed for the Atlanta Falcons.

It's a 4-year deal for$16.005M per year. Wow.



4th highest paid in NFL history https://t.co/mbZH0ze3QE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Atlanta Falcons sign DT David Onyemata, who Seahawks reportedly had interest in

At just under $12 million a year, I don’t know if the Seahawks were ever truly in the running for the former Saints DT.

Full numbers on DT David Onyemata to the #Falcons: Three years, $35 million with $24.5 million fully guaranteed over the first two years of the deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

And that’s just Monday, which isn’t even done yet! Stay tuned because we’ll update this post with more notable signings.