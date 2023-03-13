 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Cody Barton signing with Commanders

The former Seahawks linebacker is heading to the other Washington.

By John P. Gilbert
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency got underway Monday at 12:00 noon New York time, and as is traditionally the case the front office brass of the Seattle Seahawks largely sat out the first day of free agency. There was, of course, the report that the team is expected to release defensive tackle Shelby Harris if they are unable to find a trade partner interested in his services, however, outside of that it was a quiet Monday for the team.

At least until late in the day, when Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Washington Commanders are set to sign former Seahawks off ball linebacker Cody Barton.

The specifics of the deal which Barton will sign with the Commanders remain unknown, however, as Pelissero notes in the tweet, the contract is for a fully-guaranteed one year deal. An update will be provided once the amount of the contract is known.

