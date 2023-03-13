Report: Cody Barton signing with Commanders

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency got underway Monday at 12:00 noon New York time, and as is traditionally the case the front office brass of the Seattle Seahawks largely sat out the first day of free agency. There was, of course, the report that the team is expected to release defensive tackle Shelby Harris if they are unable to find a trade partner interested in his services, however, outside of that it was a quiet Monday for the team.

At least until late in the day, when Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Washington Commanders are set to sign former Seahawks off ball linebacker Cody Barton.

The #Commanders are signing former #Seahawks LB Cody Barton to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

The specifics of the deal which Barton will sign with the Commanders remain unknown, however, as Pelissero notes in the tweet, the contract is for a fully-guaranteed one year deal. An update will be provided once the amount of the contract is known.