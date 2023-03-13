2023 Seahawks Free Agent Central: News, updates, analysis, and more

The 2023 NFL league year kicks off on March 15th, with trades and free agent signings officially processed. In the meantime, March 13th-14th is the “legal tampering” period in which contracts can be negotiated and agreed to, but not signed, sealed, and delivered until Wednesday.

For the Seattle Seahawks, the team has already reached contract extensions with two of its biggest free agents this offseason in Jason Myers and Geno Smith, but they did lose linebacker Cody Barton to the Washington Commanders. Notable Seahawks who are slated to become unrestricted free agents in the coming days include Rashaad Penny, Marquise Goodwin, Poona Ford, and Travis Homer.

Follow the Field Gulls storystream for updates and new articles for every Seahawks-related free agent story! And if you need a refresher on who is and isn’t on the roster anymore, check the list below.

Unrestricted Seahawks Free Agents

LB Cody Barton - Signed with Washington Commanders

DL Poona Ford

RB Rashaad Penny

S Johnathan Abram

DL L.J. Collier

CB Artie Burns

QB Drew Lock

WR Marquise Goodwin

G/C Kyle Fuller

CB Justin Coleman

OLB Bruce Irvin

LS Tyler Ott

S Josh Jones

LS Carson Tinker

WR Laquon Treadwell

LB Cullen Gillaspia

CB Xavier Crawford

S Teez Tablor

RB Travis Homer

OLB Darryl Johnson

Restricted Free Agents

S Ryan Neal

WR Penny Hart

LB Tanner Muse

RB Tony Jones Jr.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

RB Godwin Igwebuike

CB Michael Jackson

LB Jon Rhattigan

WR Cody Thompson

DL Myles Adams