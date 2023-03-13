2023 Seahawks Free Agent Central: News, updates, analysis, and more

The 2023 NFL league year kicks off on March 15th, with trades and free agent signings officially processed. In the meantime, March 13th-14th is the “legal tampering” period in which contracts can be negotiated and agreed to, but not signed, sealed, and delivered until Wednesday.
For the Seattle Seahawks, the team has already reached contract extensions with two of its biggest free agents this offseason in Jason Myers and Geno Smith, but they did lose linebacker Cody Barton to the Washington Commanders. Notable Seahawks who are slated to become unrestricted free agents in the coming days include Rashaad Penny, Marquise Goodwin, Poona Ford, and Travis Homer.
Follow the Field Gulls storystream for updates and new articles for every Seahawks-related free agent story! And if you need a refresher on who is and isn’t on the roster anymore, check the list below.
Unrestricted Seahawks Free Agents
LB Cody Barton - Signed with Washington Commanders
DL Poona Ford
RB Rashaad Penny
S Johnathan Abram
DL L.J. Collier
CB Artie Burns
QB Drew Lock
WR Marquise Goodwin
G/C Kyle Fuller
CB Justin Coleman
OLB Bruce Irvin
LS Tyler Ott
S Josh Jones
LS Carson Tinker
WR Laquon Treadwell
LB Cullen Gillaspia
CB Xavier Crawford
S Teez Tablor
RB Travis Homer
OLB Darryl Johnson
Restricted Free Agents
S Ryan Neal
WR Penny Hart
LB Tanner Muse
RB Tony Jones Jr.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
RB Godwin Igwebuike
CB Michael Jackson
LB Jon Rhattigan
WR Cody Thompson
DL Myles Adams