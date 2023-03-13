NFL Free Agency 2023: Seahawks signing interior pass rusher Dre’Mont Jones to $51 million deal

The Seattle Seahawks are not known for making major moves early in free agency. It looks as if 2023 is an exception.

Seattle has agreed to a deal with former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, one of the top interior pass rushers in the NFL over the past three seasons. It’s reportedly a three-year deal worth $51 million, and thankfully we have the details out pretty quickly.

Full terms for the #Seahawks and DT Dre'Mont Jones:

-- 3 years, $51.53M

-- $23.5M in Year 1

-- $35.02M over two years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Jones completed his rookie deal with the Broncos and had several teams pursuing him, and Seattle prevailed. He’s recorded at least 5.5 sacks in each of the previous three seasons and has shown himself to be very versatile. If you dig deeper than the sacks, his other stats are impressive and among the NFL’s elite.

Seattle adds one of the better pass-rushing defensive tackles in the league.



Dre'Mont Jones has 18.0 sacks over the past three seasons. Major impact player for the Seahawks. https://t.co/ocvOiliJVq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

There some talk out there that @TheOfficial_80 (Dre’Mont Jones) had 6 sacks and they were against bad teams. Sacks are great and all, but if you’re just looking at that metric, you’re not getting the whole story. Dude is a stud. Stop playin. Pay the man pic.twitter.com/VWISxQ202l — (@Mr_Boggins) February 7, 2023

That’s lower than I thought Dre’Mont Jones would get. Seems like a great deal for the #Seahawks. A way for them to get a guy who can play across the defensive line (5, 4, 4i, 3, 2i) and with the mirror stepping techniques that caused issues too. Plus genuine interior pass rush! https://t.co/HevwnimPQN — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) March 14, 2023

Without looking it up, a $17 million average may very well be the biggest outside free agent contract the Seahawks have done under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. This is a significant departure from their traditional waiting for the second wave of free agency to make their signings.

Jones is only 26 years old and outside of Javon Hargrave, who signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, was one of the top available interior defensive linemen in free agency.

Give Dre'mont Jones as much money as he wants. pic.twitter.com/H2vjMWpu2n — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) February 24, 2023

Based on what he told Josina Anderson, he’s pretty stoked to be making the trip up to the Pacific Northwest.

Dre’Mont Jones to me on why he chose Seattle: “I feel like they have the biggest belief in me. They have a really promising team, and I am looking forward to transitioning to that city.” #Seahawks — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2023

...And on Twitter.

Welcome to Seattle, Dre’Mont!