NFL Free Agency 2023: Seahawks signing interior pass rusher Dre’Mont Jones to $51 million deal

Yes, the Seattle Seahawks just made a big move early in free agency!

By Mookie Alexander
Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are not known for making major moves early in free agency. It looks as if 2023 is an exception.

Seattle has agreed to a deal with former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, one of the top interior pass rushers in the NFL over the past three seasons. It’s reportedly a three-year deal worth $51 million, and thankfully we have the details out pretty quickly.

Jones completed his rookie deal with the Broncos and had several teams pursuing him, and Seattle prevailed. He’s recorded at least 5.5 sacks in each of the previous three seasons and has shown himself to be very versatile. If you dig deeper than the sacks, his other stats are impressive and among the NFL’s elite.

Without looking it up, a $17 million average may very well be the biggest outside free agent contract the Seahawks have done under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. This is a significant departure from their traditional waiting for the second wave of free agency to make their signings.

Jones is only 26 years old and outside of Javon Hargrave, who signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, was one of the top available interior defensive linemen in free agency.

Based on what he told Josina Anderson, he’s pretty stoked to be making the trip up to the Pacific Northwest.

...And on Twitter.

Welcome to Seattle, Dre’Mont!

