The Seattle Seahawks signed a very good player on the first day of free agency, much to the surprise of anyone who’s had any interest in the last 10 years of Seattle offseasons.

Dre’Mont Jones is now a Seahawk, immediately validating what Pete Carroll has been saying since last year, that he refuses to consider a rebuild.

Carroll’s a bit stubborn that way.

In fact, the Jones and Geno Smith contracts vault the Seahawks into win-now mode, something they’ve pecked at through trades, but never since 2014 put such a concerted effort at it through free agency.

Jones was one of the best interior defenders last season, ranking seventh in QB hurries among DTs. He was one of the two or three best interior linemen after Javon Hargrave, ranking 15th and 22nd overall in ESPN and PFF’s top free agents lists, respectively.

But the money is really what people were wondering if John Schneider would ever commit. After placing financial faith in Geno Smith, they’ve made a second splash move that puts them towards the top of offseason spending already.

That’s out of the ordinary, to say the least.

Seattle had enough cap space to do some things this year, but don’t forget they’ve got 10 draft picks they’ll have to account for coming onto the books in a month as well.

This signing, however, continues a ridiculous streak John Schneider is on of simply filling the teams biggest needs with good players. Signing Jones immediately improves the defensive line and gives the team yet more flexibility. If they are able to pair him with Jalen Carter or Will Anderson in the draft, the ferocity of the front seven is a completely different animal next season. That may prove to be the plan, opting to use their next couple of picks addressing linebacker or center, positions that aren’t very deep in the free agent market.

Seattle’s not messing around with anything right now. They didn’t franchise Geno, they’re not keeping salary hazards, not waiting until May to sign 34-year-old pass rushers. This is a seizing of a moment, in a time when the Los Angeles Rams are about to fall off a cliff and the Arizona Cardinals are still...them.

It is a truly surreal time to be a Seahawks fan, as Schneider just refuses to stop surprising us. I am genuinely looking forward to how all this plays out over the next month.