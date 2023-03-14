Terms of the Cody Barton deal with Commanders

With the NFL watching the free agent market catch fire on Monday, the Seattle Seahawks made a big splash to the defensive front seven with the addition of Dre’Mont Jones, formerly of the Denver Broncos. However, while the Hawks were in pursuit of Jones, they also watched the player who was sixth on the 2022 defense in snaps played, including playing the third most snaps in the defensive front seven, agree to terms elsewhere.

Now that the dust has settled and the second day of free agency has arrived, the terms Cody Barton and the Washington Commanders agreed to have been reported.

Terms: Former #Seahawks LB Cody Barton will sign a 1-year, $3.5M deal with the Washington Commanders. There's another $1M available in incentives. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2023

As was reported at the time the two sides reached agreement on the deal Monday, the $3.5M is fully guaranteed. The Tuesday report also indicates that Barton retains some upside in the ability to earn an additional $1M in incentives, though no specifics on what those incentives are have been reported so far.