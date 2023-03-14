Report: Seahawks keeping Jon Rhattigan

With free agency getting into gear this week, and the Seattle Seahawks made an uncharacteristic big splash move on Monday with the signing of Dre’Mont Jones. However, the addition of Jones is balanced out by losses in the defensive front seven of Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris and Cody Barton, leaving the team extremely thin on the defensive line and at linebacker.

However, Tuesday Brady Henderson of ESPN reported that the Seahawks had extended an exclusive rights free agent tender to at least one off ball linebacker.

One bit of Seahawks housekeeping: They've tendered LB Jon Rhattigan as an exclusive rights free agent, I'm told. That was just a formality, but it's now official. An ERFA tender is a one-year deal for the minimum salary. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 14, 2023

Jon Rhattigan spent much of the 2022 season on the physically unable to perform list recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2021, but logged 96 special teams snaps over the final five games of the season. An undrafted free agent out of Army in 2021, Rhattigan has yet to see the field on defense during his two seasons in the NFL, but with more questions than answers at linebacker at this point it would not appear to be out of the question that he at least gets to compete for a role during training camp.

As an exclusive rights free agent who was tendered, Rhattigan’s options are to play for the Seahawks or sit at home on the couch.