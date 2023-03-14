 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Seahawks keeping Jon Rhattigan

Seattle lost a core special teams linebacker on Monday, but are set to retain one according to a report Tuesday.

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With free agency getting into gear this week, and the Seattle Seahawks made an uncharacteristic big splash move on Monday with the signing of Dre’Mont Jones. However, the addition of Jones is balanced out by losses in the defensive front seven of Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris and Cody Barton, leaving the team extremely thin on the defensive line and at linebacker.

However, Tuesday Brady Henderson of ESPN reported that the Seahawks had extended an exclusive rights free agent tender to at least one off ball linebacker.

Jon Rhattigan spent much of the 2022 season on the physically unable to perform list recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2021, but logged 96 special teams snaps over the final five games of the season. An undrafted free agent out of Army in 2021, Rhattigan has yet to see the field on defense during his two seasons in the NFL, but with more questions than answers at linebacker at this point it would not appear to be out of the question that he at least gets to compete for a role during training camp.

As an exclusive rights free agent who was tendered, Rhattigan’s options are to play for the Seahawks or sit at home on the couch.

In This Stream

Seattle Seahawks 2023 offseason tracker: Free agency, trades, coaching changes, news, more

View all 56 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...