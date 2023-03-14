Report: Seahawks hiring Vikings Roy Anderson

Following the close of the 2022 season for the Seattle Seahawks, associate head coach/defense Sean Desai interviewed with several teams. The list included the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and others, before he eventually landed with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles as their defensive coordinator.

In the wake of his departure, there was some uncertainty as to whether or not the Seahawks would fill the role that had been created specifically for Desai last offseason, but according to a report from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Hawks are set to hire a former Minnesota Vikings assistant to the role.

Hearing Seahawks are expected to hire Roy Anderson as their new secondary coach working with defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott and helping replace the departed Sean Desai. Anderson was most recently assistant DB coach with Vikings, where he worked with Scott in '21. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 14, 2023

For those curious, Roy Anderson began his coaching career at LSU under Nick Saban, and has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears prior to his stint with the Vikings. In Minnesota Anderson worked with current Seahawks secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott.

For those curious how the Minnesota secondary performed in 2022 under his direction, the Vikes boasted the 26th ranked passing defense by DVOA.