It’s official: Seahawks release Quinton Jefferson & Shelby Harris

The rumors and speculation have swirled for months when it comes to the future of defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris of the Seattle Seahawks. After both joined the club in the spring of 2022, Jefferson as a free agent and Harris as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, there was a feeling that both could wind up released during this offseason.

Early Tuesday afternoon New York time, the Seahawks officially announced the release of both.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/09A9QIRib1 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) March 14, 2023

The release of Harris saves the team $8.941M of 2023 cap space, while moving on from Jefferson frees up $4.485M, for a total of $13.426M. Removing that from the cap obligations of the team for 2023, it leaves the Hawks with roughly $20M of cap space, though approximately half of that will be needed for the team to sign the players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft in April.