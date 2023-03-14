2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Rashaad Penny leaving for Eagles

In 2018 the Seattle Seahawks surprised a whole lot of fans and observers alike when after trading down in the first round the team selected running back Rashaad Penny out of San Diego State University. The move came the season after the failed Eddie Lacy experiment in Seattle, and Penny’s time with the Hawks saw him suffer a myriad of different injuries which limited his playing time and production.

Then, late in the 2021 season Penny showed the NFL world what he could do, leading to a one year contract with the Seahawks in free agency last offseason. That led to significant hope and optimism for his performance in 2022, unfortunately a significant injury suffered in the Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints limited him to just 346 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the year. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Penny’s time in Seattle has come to a close.

Source: The #Eagles have agreed to terms with #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Penny finishes his Seahawks career with 1,918 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns as he joins the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost the Super Bowl after obliterating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Interestingly, the Eagles are the team which drafted Donnell Pumphrey in the 2017 NFL Draft, and for those who may not recognize the name Pumphrey was the starter at running back for San Diego State during Penny’s first three seasons at the school.