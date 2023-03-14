2023 Seahawks free agency: Jarran Reed is coming back per report

Monday the Seattle Seahawks swung for the fences in free agency, signing defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, formerly of the Denver Broncos. Then, on Tuesday, they released a pair of defensive linemen in Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris, leaving the defensive front seven perilously thin in the trenches.

However, late Tuesday Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Seahawks front office has agreed to the return of a familiar face to the team.

Reunion: The #Seahawks are finalizing a deal to bring back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year deal, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Obviously, with the final details of a contract between the team and Jarran Reed still being worked out, the terms are unknown at this time. However, the return of Reed makes him the only member of the 2016 Seahawks draft class on the roster, with fellow member of that group Quinton Jefferson being released earlier in the day.

Reed should help the team shore up a run defense that struggled mightily during the 2022 season, and gives the team a proven run stopper along the defensive front.

UPDATE:

Per Ian Rapoport it’s a done deal, and Reed stands to make up to $10.8M over the next two years.