2023 Seahawks free agency: Jarran Reed is coming back per report

Reed is the lone member of the Seahawks 2016 draft class still with the organization following the release of Quinton Jefferson.

By John P. Gilbert
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Monday the Seattle Seahawks swung for the fences in free agency, signing defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, formerly of the Denver Broncos. Then, on Tuesday, they released a pair of defensive linemen in Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris, leaving the defensive front seven perilously thin in the trenches.

However, late Tuesday Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Seahawks front office has agreed to the return of a familiar face to the team.

Obviously, with the final details of a contract between the team and Jarran Reed still being worked out, the terms are unknown at this time. However, the return of Reed makes him the only member of the 2016 Seahawks draft class on the roster, with fellow member of that group Quinton Jefferson being released earlier in the day.

Reed should help the team shore up a run defense that struggled mightily during the 2022 season, and gives the team a proven run stopper along the defensive front.

UPDATE:

Per Ian Rapoport it’s a done deal, and Reed stands to make up to $10.8M over the next two years.

