Seahawks announce full 2023 coaching staff

Free agency is well underway, with teams across the league watching their players leave while recruiting and signing new players. In addition, coaching staffs have been in flux, and late Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks announced their full staff for the 2023 season.
The @Seahawks announced the 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/y9sDDUnRrF— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) March 14, 2023
It is as follows:
- Head Coach: Pete Carroll
- Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron
- Run Game Coordinator: Chad Morton
- Passing Game Coordinator: Sanjay Lal
- Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt
- Defensive Passing Game Coordinator: Karl Scott
- Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo
In addition, position coaches are as follows:
- Associate Head Coach: Carl Smith
- Quarterbacks: Greg Olson
- Assistant Quarterbacks: Kerry Joseph
- Tight Ends: Pat McPherson
- Offensive Line: Andy Dickerson
- Assistant Offensive Line: Keli’i Kekuewa
- Senior Offensive Assistant: Nate Carroll
- Offensive Assistant: Donovan Jackson
- Offensive Assistant: Robbie Picazo
- Assistant Defensive Line (DTs): Damione Lewis
- Pass Rush Specialist: BT Jordan
- Linebackers: John Glenn
- Secondary: Roy Anderson
- Assistant Defensive Backs (CBs): DeShawn Shead
- Defensive Assistant (DL): Will Tukuafu
- Defensive Assistant: Neiko Thorpe
- Assistant Special Teams: Tracy Smith
