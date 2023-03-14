Seahawks announce full 2023 coaching staff

Free agency is well underway, with teams across the league watching their players leave while recruiting and signing new players. In addition, coaching staffs have been in flux, and late Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks announced their full staff for the 2023 season.

It is as follows:

Head Coach: Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Run Game Coordinator: Chad Morton

Passing Game Coordinator: Sanjay Lal

Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator: Karl Scott

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

In addition, position coaches are as follows: