2023 Seahawks Free Agents: How much the Eagles are paying Rashaad Penny

The legal tampering period of 2023 NFL free agency is in its final hours, with the 2022 league year set to end Wednesday at 4:00 pm New York time. That will mark the time at which the contracts of NFL players who are not signed past the 2022 season see their contracts expire, making them free agents.

For the Seattle Seahawks, the first two days of the free agency have been busy. The Hawks have effectively swapped defensive linemen, moving on from Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson, while bringing in Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed. However, the Hawks have also seen a pair of players depart for the NFC East, with Cody Barton signing with the Washington Commanders, and running back Rashaad Penny agreeing to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now the terms of Penny’s contract with the Eagles have been made known courtesy of John McMullen of SINow.

The #Eagles contract with Rashaad Penny - one-year, $1.35M with $600K guaranteed and a max value of $2.1M ties them into nothing. Could still draft a RB and that might be the most likely path for the RB1 (middle rounds. *Yes, Howie will add picks). — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) March 14, 2023

The interesting thing about this contract is that having has spent the entirety of the last five seasons with the Seahawks, Penny would have been eligible for what is known as the Four Year Player Qualifying Contract. Under a Four Year Player Qualifying Contract, a player who has been on the roster of a team for every game during the previous four seasons can sign a contract for up to $1.35M more than league minimum salary, with only the minimum salary counting against the cap. Thus, either the Seahawks were ready to move on and did not offer such a contract, or Penny was ready for a change of scenery and preferred to head East to play for the team against which he had the most productive game of his career prior to his 2019 knee injury.