2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Running back Travis Homer signing with Chicago Bears

Another member of the 2019 draft class has departed the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Running back and special teams contributor Travis Homer has agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news comes on the heels of his former Seahawks teammate Rashaad Penny signing a very cheap one-year contract with the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Homer amassed 453 rushing yards and 464 receiving yards in four seasons in Seattle, playing primarily as a two-minute drill and third-down back. He was also a vital part of the Seahawks’ special teams units, scoring on a fake punt touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers and a rare onside kick return score versus Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately in 2022 it was an injury-riddled season for the former Miami Hurricane, and he ended the year on IR.

With Homer’s departure, the only Seahawks from the 2019 class who are still on the current roster are Phil Haynes and DK Metcalf. It could be three if Seattle really wants to re-sign L.J. Collier, but something tells me that’s not happening.

At the moment, Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas are the only running backs on the active roster. In other words, the Seahawks will be adding a running back via free agency (e.g. Jamaal Williams or D’Onta Foreman or Damien Harris) and/or next month’s NFL Draft.