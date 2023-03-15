Links a little late, apologies for that! The official start of the league year is today, but the Seattle Seahawks have been busy adding coaches, signing players, releasing players, and letting others go in free agency. Safe to say the Seahawks will need new running backs soon, but will it come from the draft, free agency, or both?

Enjoy today’s links!

Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks 2023 free agent signings - Seattle Seahawks Blog - ESPN

Get the latest on all free agency news for the Seattle Seahawks including live updates, expert analysis and more.

Seahawks bring back Jarran Reed on 2-year deal - Seaside Joe

The defensive line rebuild continues, but Rashaad Penny is gone, 3/14/2023

Seahawks free-agency news, updates: Rashaad Penny leaves, Jarran Reed returns - The Athletic

NFL free agency has begun, and we're tracking every Seahawks move, including the arrival of Dre'Mont Jones and the departure of Jefferson.

Seahawks re-signing Jarran Reed « Seahawks Draft Blog

Well, we did say it wouldn’t be a Seahawks off-season without some former players returning.

Seattle Seahawks announce 2023 coaching staff - Seahawks Wire

After hiring a few new faces to the mix, the Seattle Seahawks announced their complete 2023 coaching staff ahead of the start of the season.

2023 NFL free agency team-by-team grades: Seahawks, Dolphins, Bears, 49ers among early winners - CBSSports.com

Grading all 32 teams' offseason pickups and how they stack up with the rest of the league

Seattle Seahawks Bust Prior Free Agency Trend, Fill Major Need With Dre'Mont Jones Signing - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Desperately needing an upgrade along the defensive line, the Seattle Seahawks burned their usual playbook by backing up the Brinks truck to sign Dre'Mont Jones, a sign the franchise believes it is ready to win now.

Bumpus: 3 inside LBs Seahawks should consider in free agency - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks need help at inside linebacker, and Michael Bumpus says there are three players in free agency Seattle should target.

Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves, draft picks, more - Seattle Sports

See every Seahawks offseason move, including free agents and coaches, plus where Seattle will be picking with their 10 NFL Draft selections.

NFC West News

49ers Questions and Answers After Initial Free Agency - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Asking and answering the most relevant San Francisco 49ers questions after the initial stage of free agency.

Arizona Cardinals Silent as NFC West Rivals Improve in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were merely bystanders on the first day of NFL free agency.

Los Angeles Rams Free Agency Update: Cap Space, Best Targets, Re-Sign Candidates - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Where do the Los Angeles Rams stack up financially after the first day of NFL free agency?

Rams owe Cooper Kupp a finer send off - Turf Show Times

In a weak wide receiver market, Kupp could have immense value; but he still has a lot to offer L.A.

ARI Legal Tampering: Sunset at the Beach - Revenge of the Birds

As has been the case in recent years, the Arizona Cardinals maintained a low profile on the first day of the oxymoronic "legal tampering" phase of free agency. But, after spending the majority of...

NFL Salary cap: 49ers restructure Fred Warner’s contract and save an additional $9.5 million in cap space - Niners Nation

A move that gives the 49ers more flexibility

How Record OL Injuries Doomed Rams Title Defense | Football Outsiders

The Rams (OL) and Broncos (WR) set all-time records for AGL by position group, helping doom their 2022 seasons.

Around the NFL

NFL free agency: Day 2 tampering period winners (Dan Quinn, Rashaad Penny) and losers (Elijah Moore, Colts) - Yahoo Sports

Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.

Giants' trade for Darren Waller shows they're not falling into a classic NFL trap - Yahoo Sports

When considering the Giants’ moves in context, a picture emerges of a savvy front office that’s powering calculated decisions to build off what’s worked on offense and shore up what hasn’t.

Aaron Rodgers will break his silence on Wednesday - ProFootballTalk

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said much lately. He’ll say plenty on Wednesday.

Sources - Cowboys trade for CB Gilmore, re-sign LB Vander Esch - ESPN.com

The Colts are trading five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL free agency live updates 2023: Signings, trades, rumors, news - ESPN.com

We're live following every notable free agent signing and blockbuster trade, along with the latest buzz around potential new deals.

Move the Sticks: Reaction to trades & free agency news - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets he turned down three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract - NFL.com

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke his free agency silence on Tuesday, tweeting that he turned down a three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract. What's there to make of this latest development?

NFL free agency takeaways: Darren Waller trade winner? Austin Ekeler’s next team? - The Athletic

Two trades largely overshadowed Tuesday's free-agent news, and there are potential deals being discussed involving Ekeler and Aaron Rodgers.

Bengals lose key skill player in free agency - Larry Brown Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost one of their key skill players in free agency, according to a report this week.