2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Seahawks to non-tender LB Tanner Muse per report

Wednesday marks the final day of the legal tampering period of the 2023 NFL free agency frenzy, with 4:00 pm New York time marking the start of the new league year. Part of the process of the start of the new league year is that teams across the league are required to make decisions whether to tender, or not, their exclusive rights free agents and their restricted free agents.

Tuesday reports emerged that the Seattle Seahawks were set to tender safety Ryan Neal with a right of first refusal tender, which would give Neal the opportunity to test the free agent market, but for the front office to match any offer sheet he might sign. However, Wednesday morning Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Hawks are set to non-tender another of their restricted free agents.

The #Seahawks aren't tendering RFA LB Tanner Muse, per source. Muse played in every game for Seattle last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Tanner Muse was a third round selection of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, but never played a single snap for Las Vegas. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, Muse was waived at the end of training camp in 2021. After clearing waivers, he then signed to the Seattle practice squad before earning a promotion to the active roster and becoming a special teams mainstay.

Muse logged 425 special teams snaps for the Seahawks over the past two seasons, but when given a chance to play on defense following Jordyn Brooks’ knee injury, he found himself in a rotation with 31 year old practice squad special teamer Alexander Johnson. As a result of being non-tendered Muse will become an unrestricted free agent at 4:00 pm New York time Wednesday afternoon.