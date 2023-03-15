Happy New League Year! 2023 NFL Free Agency, March 15th open thread

New league year just dropped!
It’s Wednesday, March 15th which means the NFL’s 2023 league year is officially underway. All of those signings and trades made over the past few weeks can be formally processed.
This is a fresh open thread for anything new that pops up in free agency, whether that’s new Seattle Seahawks signings or players who have left the team in free agency or through release.
Seahawks offseason to date
New Seahawks signed: Jarran Reed, Dre’Mont Jones
Departed Seahawks through release: Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris, Gabe Jackson, Ben Burr-Kirven
Departed Seahawks through free agency: Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, Cody Barton
Unrestricted Seahawks Free Agents
LB Cody Barton - Signed with Washington Commanders
DL Poona Ford
RB Rashaad Penny - Signed with Philadelphia Eagles
RB Travis Homer - Signed with Chicago Bears
S Johnathan Abram
DL L.J. Collier
CB Artie Burns
QB Drew Lock
WR Marquise Goodwin
G/C Kyle Fuller
CB Justin Coleman
OLB Bruce Irvin
LS Tyler Ott
S Josh Jones
LS Carson Tinker
WR Laquon Treadwell
LB Cullen Gillaspia
CB Xavier Crawford
S Teez Tabor
OLB Darryl Johnson
Restricted Free Agents
S Ryan Neal - First right of refusal tender
WR Penny Hart
LB Tanner Muse - Not tendered
RB Tony Jones Jr.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
RB Godwin Igwebuike
CB Michael Jackson - Tendered
LB Jon Rhattigan - Tendered
WR Cody Thompson
DL Myles Adams - Tendered
Loading comments...