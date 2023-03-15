Happy New League Year! 2023 NFL Free Agency, March 15th open thread

New league year just dropped!

It’s Wednesday, March 15th which means the NFL’s 2023 league year is officially underway. All of those signings and trades made over the past few weeks can be formally processed.

This is a fresh open thread for anything new that pops up in free agency, whether that’s new Seattle Seahawks signings or players who have left the team in free agency or through release.

Seahawks offseason to date

New Seahawks signed: Jarran Reed, Dre’Mont Jones

Departed Seahawks through release: Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris, Gabe Jackson, Ben Burr-Kirven

Departed Seahawks through free agency: Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, Cody Barton

Unrestricted Seahawks Free Agents

LB Cody Barton - Signed with Washington Commanders

DL Poona Ford

RB Rashaad Penny - Signed with Philadelphia Eagles

RB Travis Homer - Signed with Chicago Bears

S Johnathan Abram

DL L.J. Collier

CB Artie Burns

QB Drew Lock

WR Marquise Goodwin

G/C Kyle Fuller

CB Justin Coleman

OLB Bruce Irvin

LS Tyler Ott

S Josh Jones

LS Carson Tinker

WR Laquon Treadwell

LB Cullen Gillaspia

CB Xavier Crawford

S Teez Tabor

OLB Darryl Johnson

Restricted Free Agents

S Ryan Neal - First right of refusal tender

WR Penny Hart

LB Tanner Muse - Not tendered

RB Tony Jones Jr.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

RB Godwin Igwebuike

CB Michael Jackson - Tendered

LB Jon Rhattigan - Tendered

WR Cody Thompson

DL Myles Adams - Tendered