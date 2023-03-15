Report: Seahawks schedule Top-30 visit with Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden

With the NFL combine all wrapped up, attention is now focused on Pro Days and Top-30 pre-draft visits. For the Seattle Seahawks, they’ve reportedly lined up a meeting with Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden, who impressed at his Pro Day.

Heck of a Pro Day for Minnesota DB Jordan Howden (6’0”, 203).



• vert: 39.5”

• 3-cone: 6.87

• short shuttle: 4.22



Has a Top 30 visit set up with the Seattle Seahawks and a private workout scheduled with the New Orleans Saints. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 15, 2023

Howden did participate in the NFL combine and his numbers were not exactly through the roof in terms of his Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

In terms of his on-field play, Howden played five years for the Golden Gophers, recording 168 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 20 passes defensed. Howden was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in his senior season, but otherwise didn’t take home any major accolades. Scouting reports are scarce, but NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projects him as a fringe roster talent/practice squad candidate.

Howden is a football-savvy free safety with good instincts and play recognition but a lack of acceleration, which could create a plethora of problems for him on the pro level. He’s quick to diagnose the run, but will need to improve his tackle technique. A lack of recovery juice could get him mismatched on the pro game, but he sees route combinations well when allowed to play as a two-deep safety. Howden has played a lot of football and can help on special teams but needs to prove himself as a tester at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Other college prospects with confirmed Top-30 visits with the Seahawks thus far are Florida State safety Jammie Robinson and Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones.

Check the highlight clip below: