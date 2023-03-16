Let’s see.... Seahawks tender Ryan Neal at a level that implies they plan on signing him; Cardinals finally sign some cats; and Jalen Carter looks not-so-hot at the University of Georgia Pro Day, complicating the Draft’s top ten even further. All that and more, below in the links!

Seahawks News

Dre'Mont Jones film study: Standing ovation for versatile new Seahawks DL - Seaside Joe

Plus, odds of Drew Lock's return are increasing with Baker Mayfield news: Seaside Joe 1474

Seattle Seahawks earn an A grade for early free-agency moves so far - Seahawks Wire

Free agency is just now underway and already the Seattle Seahawks have earned themselves an A grade from CBS Sports for their early moves.

As Jamal Adams heals, Seahawks make (low) move to retain popular, productive Ryan Neal - The News Tribunes

Seattle offers Neal the lowest of 3 tender levels to keep him as a restricted free agent. Adams is recovering from major surgery.

Seahawks eyeing John Michael Schmitz… in round one? « Seahawks Draft Blog

According to friend of the blog Tony Pauline at Pro Football Network, the Seahawks are very interested in drafting Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz:

What's next for the Seahawks at RB after losing Penny and Homer? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks reportedly lost RBs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer in free agency. Brock Huard shares what's next for the team at that position.

Seahawks Draft: Jim Nagy on C John Michael Schmitz, LB Daiyan Henley - Seattle Sports

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy joined Bump & Stacy and discussee two potential Seahawks draft targets: John Michael Schmitz and Daiyan Henley.

Cliff Avril: What Dre'Mont Jones, Jarran Reed mean for Seahawks D-line - Seattle Sports

Legendary Seahawks DE Cliff Avril shared with Wyman & Bob why he thinks Seattle signed free-agent DL Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed.

Wednesday Round-Up: Quandre Diggs Joins Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Seahawks.com

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs joins Corbin Smith of the Locked on Seahawks Podcast to discuss the offseason.

Seahawks free-agency news, updates: Tanner Muse untendered, Jarran Reed returns - The Athletic

NFL free agency has begun, and we're tracking every Seahawks move, including the arrival of Dre'Mont Jones and overhauling of the D-line.

Has Jalen Carter Tumbled Out Of Seattle Seahawks' 2023 Draft Plans? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

From a talent perspective, Jalen Carter could wreak havoc for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West for the next decade. But a pair of signings in free agency coupled with the prospect's off-field issues may knock him out of consideration with a top-five pick.

NFC West News

49ers news: Slot corner an increasingly pressing need after free agency departures - Niners Nation

Emmanuel Moseley’s exit robbed the 49ers of secondary depth and flexibility

DeAndre Hopkins' Future With Arizona Cardinals Growing More Uncertain - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are fairly close to trading WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals sign offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt to two-year contract - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have made another signing from outside of the organization, as the team announced they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt on a two-year contract.

Rams tender 3 restricted free agent players ahead of Wednesday deadline - Turf Show Times

The roster takes shape a little bit more

Los Angeles Rams Receive Low Grade, Criticism for Early Free Agency Moves - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With several teams making splashy moves and trades in free agency so far, analysts are not fond of the Rams' approach.

Around The NFL

NFL free agency: Top 25 overall players on market and signing updates - Yahoo Sports

This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.

The Best (and Worst) Moves of NFL Pre-Free Agency | Football Outsiders

From the Jalen Ramsey trade to Ezekiel Elliott's pending release, the best and worst moves from a very eventful week so far.

Jalen Carter reportedly had poor showing at Georgia Pro Day - Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Carter is regarded as a top prospect ahead of the NFL Draft, but he apparently did not help his draft stock at the Georgia Pro Day.

Window opens for Ravens' Lamar Jackson to contact other teams - ESPN.com

The nonexclusive tag allows Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but without an agent, the process might be challenging.

Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and NFL free agency takeaways - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.

Aaron Rodgers leaves a complicated Packers legacy, exits like Favre - Green Bay Packers - ESPN

With four MVPs, Rodgers might be the greatest regular-season QB, but like Favre, he delivered only one championship to "Titletown."