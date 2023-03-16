Field Gulls Podcast: Thoughts on the Seahawks’ early free agent moves

The theme for the Seattle Seahawks offseason thus far has been the defensive line. Gone are Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson (and possibly Poona Ford, who’s yet to be signed), in are Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed. Jones is the main headline here since he’s on a three-year, $51 million deal that is unlike a typical free agent signing for the Seahawks under Pete Carroll and John Schneider.

Of course, the Seahawks have questions at inside linebacker and running back with the departures of Cody Barton, Travis Homer, and Rashaad Penny. None of them signed a big contract, so it’s clear Seattle was never going to keep them. What’s the plan there as far as stocking depth at both positions over the next couple of months?

The Field Gulls Podcast, which if you missed the news got extended through the end of March, has a new episode breaking down Seattle’s early offseason moves. Dan Viens has thoughts on the DL decisions, whether Jalen Carter is on Seattle’s radar, what they could do at running back, and more!

The Seahawks surprised us all by ponying up big money in free agency as they undertake a total rebuild of their defensive line. Do the signings of Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed indicate a shift in philosophy? How do their additions affect the teams draft strategy? Are any other big names headed Seattle’s way? Also, Dan Viens offers his thoughts on the fall of Jalen Carter. Is he even on the Seahawks draft board anymore? Should he be? Plus, thoughts on what the team may do at running back, linebacker and backup QB.

