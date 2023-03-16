2023 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks hosting pair of defensive free agents per report

It’s the first day of the 2023 NFL League Year, and the healthy members of the off ball linebacking corps of the Seattle Seahawks currently consists of Nick Bellore, Vi Jones and Jon Rhattigan. Thus, it is no surprise that the team is reportedly set to host a notable name at the position on a free agent visit Thursday.

Giants’ free-agent safety Julian Love and Steelers’ free-agent LB Devin Bush are visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Devin Bush was a first round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, but who has missed 14 games over the past three seasons. After recording more than 100 tackles as a rookie in 2019, he posted just 70 and 81 tackles in each of his two seasons following surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season.

As for Julian Love, he is a versatile defensive back who can play at either safety spot, and has also lined up at nickel. Interestingly, his athletic profile is not all that dissimilar from many of the names the Seahawks have played at the nickel position, including Jeremy Lane, DeShawn Shead and Justin Coleman. Thus, whether he is being looked at as insurance in case of a setback in rehab for Adams, as the potential future at either safety spot, for competition at nickel or whether Pete Carroll and John Schneider are simply looking to build the entire plane defense out of safeties remains unknown.

Both Bush and Love are extremely young in terms of free agents, with each set to play the 2023 season at 25 years of age.