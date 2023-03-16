Report: Ex-Texans player taken with pick acquired in Duane Brown trade set to visit Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have been concentrated on the defensive side of the ball in the early part of free agency, as evidenced by the players they’ve brought in or are scheduled to bring in for visits.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that former Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson will be heading to the VMAC on Thursday.

Free-agent DB Lonnie Johnson, the Texans 2019 second-round pick, is visiting the Seahawks today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

This comes after news that the Seahawks were also hosting safety Julian Love and linebacker Devin Bush.

The former Kentucky Wildcat was taken 54th overall by the Texans in the 2019 NFL Draft, which is worth noting because that’s the second-rounder the Seahawks sent Houston as part of the Duane Brown trade. Johnson has the ability to play at either cornerback or safety, and he’s played in 56 games between his time with the Texans and the Tennessee Titans. In 2021 he recorded three interceptions over seven starts, but he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in the ensuing offseason. When the Chiefs waived him last August, the Titans claimed him off waivers.

Johnson also plays special teams, most notably returning a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Chiefs in his rookie season. Given the Seahawks have lost a couple of key players on special teams in Cody Barton and Travis Homer, Seattle may have interest in filling those voids with cheap depth signings who can also fill in at their natural offensive or defensive positions if necessary.