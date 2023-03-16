2023 Seahawks Free Agency: Seahawks sign center Evan Brown

The new league year has officially started for NFL teams, and with the first wave of free agency already in the books, the Seattle Seahawks were still looking for a starting center. With 2022 starter Austin Blythe set to retire, and 2021 starter Kyle Fuller unsigned, the Hawks were still in the market for someone to fill the spot in the middle of the line between Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes.

At least until Thursday, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, as it appears Seattle now has added a third big body in the middle of the offensive line.

The #Seahawks have agreed to terms with C/G Evan Brown, per source. Brown started 24 games on Detroit's line the last two years. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2023

Evan Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist University in 2019, and in the time since has played for the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Cleveland Brown and the Detroit Lions. Brown started two dozen games for the Lions over the past two seasons, and at 6’3”, 320 pounds, gives Seattle a trio of 320 pounders in the middle of the offensive line.