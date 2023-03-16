XFL, Week 5: Seattle Sea Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks game thread

The Houston Roughnecks have never lost a game in its existence. They were 5-0 in the 2020 XFL season that was never completed, and they are 4-0 in 2023.

Meanwhile the Seattle Sea Dragons have rebounded from an 0-2 start to claw back to .500. Naturally, all of their games have been close and essentially won or lost on the final possession. You may recall a total screwjob cost them a shot at overtime against Houston in 2020, then the league shut down because of the pandemic.

Time for revenge! PJ Walker isn’t walking through that door!

The legendary Wade Phillips is Houston’s head coach, former Sea Dragons QB Brandon Silvers runs the offense for the Roughnecks, and former Seahawks Aaron Donkor and Emmanuel Ellerbee are a part of the linebacker group.

Do you believe in Ben DiNucci, Josh Gordon, Linden Stephens, and the rest of this Sea Dragons team to make some history tonight at Lumen Field?!

Kickoff time is 7:30 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+!

SEA!!!