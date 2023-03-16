2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Quarterback Drew Lock re-signs with Seattle

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed on his weekly radio spotthat the team has re-upped with backup quarterback Drew Lock on a one-year contract. NFL insider Mike Garafolo says it’s a one-year deal for $4 million base salary and incentives that could take it up to $7.5 million.

“What an awesome guy, you know?” Schneider said of Lock on Seattle Sports 710 with Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton. “Everything he’s been through, last year we talked about it a bunch. Coming here, competing with Geno, getting COVID – really bad timing for him. … Game 2 (of the preseason) was gonna be his game against Chicago here and then he got really sick, and then he still didn’t have his legs against Dallas (in the last preseason game).”

“Both those guys were awesome with pushing each other and then the support that they showed,” Schneider said. “Geno’s scrimmage and Drew’s scrimmage (in training camp), Drew had a little bit more success that day – I forget exactly how it happened – but Geno was amazing afterwards. He’s like, ‘Hey, look, you know, I’m here for Drew, and if he’s the guy, I’m here to support him.’ And obviously Drew treated Geno the same way and was great all throughout the season and competing. He knows how much we love him, he knows how important it was, and both their exit interviews (after the season) were great.”

Acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade, Lock was unable to beat Geno Smith for the starting job this past offseason, but he remained on the roster as the team’s backup quarterback. Smith played 100% of Seattle’s snaps so by default, Drew didn’t appear in any regular season or postseason action in his first year with the Seahawks.

This means that entering the NFL Draft, both quarterbacks from last year’s roster are on the 2023 squad. Given the extraordinarily high number of injuries to starting and backup quarterbacks in the 2022 season, having a backup who knows the offense is a plus in Lock’s favor. The only difference this offseason is that we already have clarity as to who’s going to be the QB1 come September.