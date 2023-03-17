Our Seattle Seahawks continue to make arguably sound decisions regarding free agency. With that in mind, they still have several questions to answer regarding whom to retain and whom to release from last year’s roster. Free agents seem to keep visiting, and the draft draws near. Exciting!

Seahawks News

Seahawks re-sign Drew Lock, setting QB1 AND QB2 for 2023 - Seaside Joe

3/16/2023 - This is not a small deal for Lock and it does have draft implications

Seahawks sign Evan Brown, continue to make good decisions « Seahawks Draft Blog

The latest free agent moving to Seattle is Detroit offensive lineman Evan Brown. With 24 starts in the last two seasons, he had a not-terrible PFF grade of 64.8 last season. He offers versatility at guard and center and that’s what makes this such an ideal signing.

Fann: Seahawks cutting Jamal Adams is an option, albeit unlikely - Seattle Sports

Jamal Adams hasn't been healthy much since signing a big contract. Joe Fann looks at the possibility of the Seahawks moving on from him.

Seahawks re-signing backup QB Drew Lock, GM says - ESPN.com

The Seattle Seahawks have reached a deal to bring back backup quarterback Drew Lock, general manager John Schneider confirmed Thursday.

Get To Know The Seahawks’ New Assistant Coaches - Seahawks.com

Learn more about the newest members of the Seahawks coaching staff.

Seahawks free-agency news, updates: Drew Lock returns, Evan Brown could start at C - The Athletic

NFL free agency has begun, and we're tracking every Seahawks move, including the arrival of Dre'Mont Jones and overhauling of the D-line.

'Wasn't Even a Good Year!' Seattle Seahawks EXCLUSIVE: Quandre Diggs to Elevate Play - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Receiving Pro Bowl honors, Quandre Diggs bounced back from a gruesome leg injury to turn in a solid 2022 season for the Seattle Seahawks. But the ball hawking defender isn't satisfied and plans to take his game to another level benefiting from a normal offseason.

NFC West News

DeAndre Hopkins to Cowboys? Arizona Cardinals WR Wants it - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals might not have DeAndre Hopkins around much longer. If the receiver has his way, he just might end up with the Dallas Cowboys.

Why the 49ers let Emmanuel Moseley Walk in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers let Emmanuel Moseley sign with the Detroit Lions.

49ers news: Why Marcus Peters and Justin Houston are perfect fits for the 49ers. - Niners Nation

Let’s take a look at a few seasoned vets that could make an impact Day 1

Rams GM Les Snead could end up on the hot seat if L.A. falters again - Turf Show Times

Winning a Super Bowl only buys so much time

Matthew Stafford officially has another $57 million become fully guaranteed - ProFootballTalk

Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope.

Coleman Shelton Re-Signs With Los Angeles Rams on 2-Year Deal - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angles Rams are bringing back one of their top offensive lineman on a two-year deal.

Around The NFL

Gardner Minshew lands with new NFL team - Larry Brown Sports

Fan favorite quarterback Gardner Minshew is officially joining a new NFL team, according to a report on Thursday.

Anthony Richardson Highlights Post-Combine Risers | Football Outsiders

The Florida quarterback was among those whose stock rose or fell the most following the combine.

Where will Ezekiel Elliott play next? ‘Pretty unforgiving’ market awaits after Cowboys release 3-time Pro Bowler - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.

Move the Sticks: Aaron Rodgers' intention to play for the Jets, free agency news & PFF's Mike Renner joins - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 NFL free agency: Four analytical fits and three head-scratchers - NFL.com

Will Orlando Brown Jr. be a major difference-maker for the Bengals? Might the Lions have overpaid for David Montgomery? Cynthia Frelund identifies four analytical fits and three head-scratching pairings from the early free agency signings.

Reed: Raiders are optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo, but the alternatives are frightening - The Athletic

If the Raiders' deal with Garoppolo somehow falls through, there aren't many great options to turn to.

2023 NFL free agency Day 4 winners, losers: Giants sign two receivers, while NFL takes a backseat for the day - CBSSports.com

Who won and who lost in the NFL on Thursday