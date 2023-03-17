2023 NFL Free Agency: Devin Bush to join Seahawks per report

As the first week of free agency continues, the Seattle Seahawks have been uncharacteristically active. They started off the week with a bang, adding Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, and then on Thursday reports emerged that they had agreed to terms on a contract with offensive lineman Evan Brown.

That’s a lot of attention that has been paid to the trenches, but the team was still left with significant holes on the roster. In particular, with Cody Barton having departed for the Washington Commanders and Jordyn Brooks likely to be unavailable early in the season, linebacker is a position of concern. That meant it was not all that big a surprise when on Thursday the Seahawks hosted linebacker Devin Bush on a free agent visit. Bush was selected tenth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers following a standout career at Michigan. However, injuries and ineffectiveness during his time in Pittsburgh led the Steelers to allow him to explore free agency, and according to a report from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Bush has found a new home.

League source tells the Seattle Times the Seahawks on Thursday night came to terms with free agent linebacker Devin Bush: https://t.co/IbNjfTA0bb via @seattletimes — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 17, 2023

Specifics on the terms of Bush’s contract with the Seahawks have not yet been made public, but according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network it is a one-year contract.