2023 Seahawks Free Agency: Details of the Evan Brown contract

It’s still early in the offseason, but the depth chart for the 2023 Seattle Seahawks is coming together. The team started off free agency by adding Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed to the defensive line, and then on Thursday added former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush and former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown.

The terms of the contract agreed to by the Hawks and Bush remain unknown beyond the fact that it is a one year contract, however, the details of what Brown is set to make were reported late Thursday.

#Seahawks Evan Brown one year, $2.25M, $1M signing bonus, salary $1.25M; $500 playtime incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2023

Signing Bonus: $1M

Base Salary: $1.25M

$500k incentive based on playing time

Exactly what the threshold for Brown to earn the $500k incentive for playing time has not been reported. Over the past two seasons Brown has logged 1,523 snaps on the offensive line, playing 73% and 83% of offensive snaps for the Lions in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Given the structure of the contract, the 2023 cap hit for Brown will be either $2.25M or $2.75M, depending on whether the playing time incentive is considered likely to be earned or not likely to be earned.