Dre’Mont Jones excited for ‘a new beginning’ with Seahawks after ‘a lot of drama’ in Denver

The big acquisition thus far for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason is defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal with Seattle in free agency. Jones figures to be an integral part of a revamped defensive line for the Seahawks, particularly as a pass rusher.

Jones spent the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos, so he’s experienced zero quarterback stability and a whole lot of losing. The 2022 season was poised to be a year in which Denver could finally break its playoff drought, but we all know what happened. In an interview with Seattle Sports 710, Jones didn’t divulge many details but it seems like he didn’t enjoy his final season with the Broncos.

“To keep it short, it was a lot more hectic than … I wanted it to be,” Jones said. “It was just too much going on, a lot of drama (that was) unnecessary.”

“Football didn’t seem as important as it needed to be at one point, and that sucks because that’s coming from a place that I really grew to appreciate,” he later added.

Of course, plenty has come out with regards to the dysfunction in Denver over the past 12 months, and while Russell Wilson remains the starting quarterback, Sean Payton has replaced Nathaniel Hackett as head coach.

John Schneider confirmed that the Seahawks actually tried to trade for Dre’Mont Jones last offseason as part of the Wilson deal, but Denver was unwilling to part ways with him. Turns out they parted ways anyway.

Earlier in the week, Jones explained his reasoning for signing with the Seahawks, and got some help from his Denver teammates Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris.

“It seems like the best fit for me,” Jones said (via Seahawks.com). “They have a promising team, a lot of good pieces offensively and defensively. It just seems like the right place to make a new start, have a new beginning.”

“It’s a good place with a good foundation. They have a lot of people who genuinely care about you as a player and a person. That’s what I need, a system and organization that cares about me beyond football.”

Welcome to Seattle, Dre’Mont!