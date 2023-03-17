2023 Seahawks Free Agency: Seahawks agree to terms with Julian Love

While the Seattle Seahawks have let the first wave of free agency pass without making moves in recent years, the 2023 Seahawks are not your older brother’s Seahawks. The team started off the week signing Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed to address issues in the defensive trench, and then late Thursday signed former Pittsburgh Steeler and tenth overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft Devin Bush to a one-year contract.

That wasn’t it for the defense, though, as on Friday the team agreed to terms with defensive back Julian Love.

Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. https://t.co/YPeciyCt7d — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

As Adam Schefter notes, the Seahawks and Love agreed to a two-year contract worth $12M, adding the 2019 fourth round pick of the New York Giants to their backfield. Similar to several of the other additions made this week, Love is just 24 years old, turning 25 over the weekend, while Bush is 24 and will turn 25 this summer.

Love is a versatile defensive back who can play safety, but who also has the athletic profile similar to that which the Seahawks have looked for from their nickel cornerbacks over the years, so seeing how he is used come preseason will be interesting.