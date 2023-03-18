We celebrate the Seahawks’ signing of talented and multi-faceted free-agents. We also are curious as to how these new players will fit into the team’s intended schemes, and what those fits mean for Ryan Neal, Tanner Muse, and others. Who’s coming back to the squad? Who’s getting a sweet going-away gift basket from Pete and John? Wow. Lots to consider!! Confused? Anxious? Overwhelmed? Don’t be. Let the links soothe your well-meaning being.

Seahawks News

This week I was able to catch-up with Scot McCloughan, former GM in San Francisco and Washington, former Senior personnel executive in Seattle and one of the best talent evaluators in the business.

Seahawks GM John Schneider discussed the signings of DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed and OL Evan Brown during a chat with Wyman & Bob.

Michael Bumpus breaks down the Seahawks' addition of safety Julian Love and explains what that could mean for Jamal Adams' future.

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with former New York Giants safety Julian Love, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the offseason underway, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports evaluates league moves for each team in free agency.

Love is coming off his best season with the Giants, but the Seahawks already have two highly paid safeties as well as RFA Ryan Neal.

With a massive vacancy at linebacker, Devin Bush's elite athleticism warrants a close look by the Seattle Seahawks, while Julian Love could be an insurance policy with Ryan Neal ripe to be signed to an offer sheet by another team.

NFC West News

It’s tough to identify a non-Eagles team that can trouble the Niners.

Sam Darnold explains why he signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a third-string quarterback.

Are the Arizona Cardinals tanking this season? Some believe so.

In my opinion, and I will expound more on this when Kyle and I tape the next Red Rain podcast on Monday, the Cardinals should be extremely active in free agency. The NFC is wide open. There are...

Les Snead is among the top general managers when it comes to trading picks on draft day

Among the top-tier talents waiting to be signed, ESPN ranked Wagner as the second-best player available.

Around The NFL

An ongoing investigation into the Washington Commanders could reportedly pose new issues for owner Daniel Snyder.

This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.

A debate has been raging over the past two days regarding whether the Packers or the Jets (or both, or neither) have the better of the leverage when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers stalemate. The Jets have more than many realize.

The Panthers traded up to No. 1 to draft a quarterback. But will it be Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson?

In the whirlwind of the free agency frenzy, a significant number of potentially impactful pickups get lost in the shuffle. Not today! Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 intriguing signings you should NOT overlook.

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Rashaad Penny joined the Eagles this week on a low-cost, one-year contract. The former first-round pick's chronic issue has been staying healthy, but Penny is looking to his time in Philadelphia as a "refresh."

Grading all of the biggest free agent signings