2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Where things stand as free agency enters second week

Monday marks the start of the second week of free agency, and following and following an uncharacteristically busy first week, the Seattle Seahawks still have several outstanding free agents who remain unsigned. Before taking the time to look a the members of the 2022 roster who are not under contract for the upcoming season, however, here is a quick roundup of the players the Hawks have added in free agency, along with a quick rundown of those who have left.

Players signed from other teams

DE Dre’Mont Jones (formerly of Denver Broncos): Signed 3-year, $51.41M contract

DB Julian Love (formerly of New York Giants): Signed 2-year contract, terms unknown at this time

DL Jarran Reed (formerly of Green Bay Packers): Signed one-year contract, terms unknown at this time

LB Devin Bush (formerly of Pittsburgh Steelers): Signed one-year contract, terms unknown at this time

G/C Evan Brown (formerly of Detroit Lions): Signed one-year, $2.25M contract

2022 Seahawks who have signed with other teams

RB Travis Homer: Signed two-year, $4M contract with the Chicago Bears

LB Cody Barton: Signed one-year, $3.5M contract with Washington Commanders

RB Rashaad Penny: Signed one-year, $1.23M contract with Philadelphia Eagles

Seahawks Restricted Free Agent who was tendered

S Ryan Neal: Received right of first refusal tender from Seahawks (one-year, $2.67M contract offer, Neal has until April 21 to negotiate with other teams, and the Seahawks would have the right to match any offer sheet which he might sign).

Seahawks Restricted Free Agents who were not tendered

After not being tendered, the following players are now unrestricted free agents able to sign with any team.

WR Penny Hart

LB Tanner Muse

RB Tony Jones

Seahawks Exclusive Rights Free Agents who were tendered

CB Michael Jackson

DT Myles Adams

LB Jon Rhattigan

Seahawks Exclusive Rights Free Agents who were not tendered

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Cody Thompson

Seahawks Unrestricted Free Agent signed to return in 2023

QB Drew Lock: Signed one-year contract worth up to $7.5M

Seahawks Unrestricted Free Agents who remain unsigned