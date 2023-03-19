2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Where things stand as free agency enters second week

Monday marks the start of the second week of free agency, and following and following an uncharacteristically busy first week, the Seattle Seahawks still have several outstanding free agents who remain unsigned. Before taking the time to look a the members of the 2022 roster who are not under contract for the upcoming season, however, here is a quick roundup of the players the Hawks have added in free agency, along with a quick rundown of those who have left.
Players signed from other teams
- DE Dre’Mont Jones (formerly of Denver Broncos): Signed 3-year, $51.41M contract
- DB Julian Love (formerly of New York Giants): Signed 2-year contract, terms unknown at this time
- DL Jarran Reed (formerly of Green Bay Packers): Signed one-year contract, terms unknown at this time
- LB Devin Bush (formerly of Pittsburgh Steelers): Signed one-year contract, terms unknown at this time
- G/C Evan Brown (formerly of Detroit Lions): Signed one-year, $2.25M contract
2022 Seahawks who have signed with other teams
- RB Travis Homer: Signed two-year, $4M contract with the Chicago Bears
- LB Cody Barton: Signed one-year, $3.5M contract with Washington Commanders
- RB Rashaad Penny: Signed one-year, $1.23M contract with Philadelphia Eagles
Seahawks Restricted Free Agent who was tendered
- S Ryan Neal: Received right of first refusal tender from Seahawks (one-year, $2.67M contract offer, Neal has until April 21 to negotiate with other teams, and the Seahawks would have the right to match any offer sheet which he might sign).
Seahawks Restricted Free Agents who were not tendered
After not being tendered, the following players are now unrestricted free agents able to sign with any team.
- WR Penny Hart
- LB Tanner Muse
- RB Tony Jones
Seahawks Exclusive Rights Free Agents who were tendered
- CB Michael Jackson
- DT Myles Adams
- LB Jon Rhattigan
Seahawks Exclusive Rights Free Agents who were not tendered
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- WR Cody Thompson
Seahawks Unrestricted Free Agent signed to return in 2023
- QB Drew Lock: Signed one-year contract worth up to $7.5M
Seahawks Unrestricted Free Agents who remain unsigned
- FB Cullen Gillaspia
- WR Marquise Goodwin
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- C Kyle Fuller
- LS Tyler Ott
- LS Carson Tinker
- DL Poona Ford
- DL L.J. Collier
- EDGE Bruce Irvin
- EDGE Darryl Johnson Jr.
- CB Artie Burns
- CB Justin Coleman
- CB Xavier Crawford
- CB Teez Tabor
- S Josh Jones
- S Johnathan Abram
