2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Details of the Jarran Reed contract

With the second week of free agency set to start for teams across the NFL Monday, the dust is still settling around the flurry of moves the Seattle Seahawks made during the first week. The big moves for the Hawks came on the defensive line, where the team replaced Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris with Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones.

The terms of the contract Jones signed with the team were reported almost immediately, but fans had still been waiting to learn how much the team had agreed to pay Reed. On Sunday Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston provided the details.

#Seahawks Jarran Reed two years, $9M, $4.19M gtd, $3M signing bonus, salaries $1.19M (gtd), $3.96M; $20K per game active roster bonus 2023, $30K per game active roster bonus 2024; $900K playtime-sacks incentive annual — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 19, 2023

What that means in terms of cap hits for Reed is the following:

2023: $3.03M ($1.19M base salary, $1.5M pro rated signing bonus, $340k in per game active roster bonuses)

2024: $5.97M ($3.96M base salary, $1.5M pro rated signing bonus, $510k in per game active roster bonuses)

In addition, Reed can earn an additional $900k each year based on playing time and sacks, though the specifics of the incentive have not been made public.