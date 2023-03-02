The Seattle Seahawks are in an odd place, from a free agency standpoint.

On the one hand, they’ve got the quarterback situation - not entirely dissimilar to last year - that, while not dominating the NFL landscape, remains one of the bigger dominoes that will fall this spring. Geno Smith either returns a hero, or departs as a revitalized franchise leader.

On the other hand, Seattle’s got... nothing else interesting, as far as their own players are concerned.

That Pro Football Focus free agency ranking from a couple weeks ago listed Smith as the second-best free agent this offseason. I’d agree.

After that?

It’s not until #94 overall, Poona Ford, that a single member of the Seahawks was listed.

Apparently, the playoff Hawks have little of interest to the rest of the NFL.

It’s interesting. At different points, the Seahawks have had a boatload of players up for free agency. Following the 2020 season for example, Carlos Dunlap, K.J. Wright, Shaquill Griffin, David Moore, and Jacob Hollister were all up for new deals, among a number of others. Josh Gordon, Carlos Hyde, and Quinton Dunbar are some other big names that moved on that year.

John Schneider’s in a very different place right now, structurally speaking, with both the rookie contracts and the players they’ve already re-signed, like Jason Myers.

But back to Poona Ford, you’d have to imagine he’s gone at this point. It’s unfortunate as he was a likable guy and another great Seattle undrafted story, but also one of the invisible linemen last season. Seeing how Schneider’s done what feels like the priority extensions and signings on guys like kickers and special teams stars, Ford will likely get snatched up by somebody else this offseason.

PFF also said “a team can bet on Ford having a bouncing back in 2023 and returning to form as a stout run defender with some minor pass-rush juice.” Unfortunately, this also would continue a frustrating trend of Seahawks linemen (either side of the ball) heading off to another team to find themselves playing better than they had while here.