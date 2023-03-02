Geno Smith’s accuracy and deep throws elevated him to top-tier status for the 2022 season. His quest to get paid continues, and as more people reflect on the year we had, it only serves to enforce just how good he was, per Sumer Sports.

Passing games that completed the most "major throws" in 2022 (throws that had less than a 50% chance of being completed that were completed) pic.twitter.com/rU78HogMQj — SumerSports (@sumersports) February 27, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback had the highest accuracy in the NFL on passes that were hard to complete. The amount of times that a chart has Smith listed near or ahead of the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert is impossible to ignore at this point.

Before you notice Russell Wilson on this list and cry foul, two things stand out. First, one of the biggest factors to drive an expected completion below 50% would be big depth. If you noticed Wilson on here, you’ll remember that the deep ball is the primary facet of his game, also one of the things that gets him sacked. Wilson completed a lot of big throws this year, but at the lowest rate of the quarterbacks listed.

For Smith - the only first time starter on this list* - to lead the pack in accuracy is certainly something.

*you try sitting on the bench for 7 years.

Second, Smith retained his overall accuracy and success through the higher percentage throws - along with the likes of Mahomes and Allen - while others like Wilson, Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins, did not.

Either way, it remains remarkable that Seattle was able to go from Wilson to Smith and not lose a step as far as high-impact entertaining passes.