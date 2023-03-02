Another day, another batch of rumors, speculation, and curiosities in the NFL as we walk slowly and tepidly towards the draft. Quite a bit of info below. Dive in and let us get to it!

Seattle Seahawks News

I think Will Anderson is Pete Carroll's dream prospect: Why pick no. 5 absolutely sucks - Seaside Joe

Why the Seahawks won't get Will Anderson and what I would do if I was Pete and John

Will Seahawks draft a QB regardless if Geno Smith re-signs? - KING5 Seattle

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is evaluating the 2023 quarterback class, despite the likely return of veteran Geno Smith. However, that won't preclude Seattle from exploring the quarterback-rich 2023 NFL draft class, and considering they hold two picks in the first round they have the ability to add a highly-regarded signal caller into the mix if they so choose.

Source: Seahawks keenly interested in bringing back Bobby Wagner, much to work through - The News Tribune

A league source tells The News Tribune at the NFL combine the Seahawks are waiting for Wagner’s official release from the Rams.

Identifying the ‘character studs’ in this draft class « Seahawks Draft Blog

In my final piece before the combine begins (and please do check out our extensive combine preview and ‘mock off-season‘ if you haven’t already) — I wanted to once again return to the topic of character.

Seahawks Draft: Close look at LB Anderson, QB Young from Bama insider - Seattle Sports

Two Alabama stars could go fifth overall to the Seahawks: Bryce Young and Will Anderson. Sideline reporter Christian Miller breaks them down.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legends Doug Baldwin and K.J. Wright Honored At Seattle Sports Star Awards - Seahawks.com

Several Seahawks took home honors at the 88th-annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards show on Tuesday.

Why Seahawks could keep Geno Smith … and still draft a quarterback early - The Athletic

General manager John Schneider could be bluffing about drafting a quarterback at No. 5. But his track record suggests otherwise.

Seattle Seahawks Combine: Washington State Cougars LB Daiyan Henley Recounts 'Dope' Pete Carroll Interview - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Which prospects have the Seattle Seahawks been talking with at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

NFC West News

Red Rain Podcast: Eagles’ SI Writer, Ed Kracz, talks JG, Rallis and Eagles’ Free Agents - Revenge of the Birds

For the past few weeks, I have been reading Ed Kracz’s articles on the Eagles and have been extremely impressed with the high quality of his work. Ed generously accepted our invitation to join is...

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hiring Arizona Cardinals QB Coach Cam Turner - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals lose another body of their former coaching staff in Cam Turner, who is reportedly heading to the Indianapolis Colts.

John Lynch Explains Why Steve Wilks Fits With the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Steve Wilks steps in with big shoes to fill after DeMeco Ryans steered the 49ers defense to being the best in the league.

How the 49ers could address their potential need at safety this offseason - Niners Nation

Is it as simple as a Tashaun Gipson reunion?

Bobby Wagner free agency rumors: LB’s time with Rams was short-lived - Turf Show Times

Did Wagner serve as a role model or a hindrance to development of Ernest Jones?

Rams 2023 Draft: The center prospect with 1st to 7th round draft grades - Turf Show Times

Nobody seems to have any idea how good Joe Tippmann is

Which Direction Should Los Angeles Rams Go With Their First Pick? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

For a team with limited draft capital, there are several routes the Rams could go when they're finally on the clock.

Around The NFL

Jalen Carter releases strong statement after arrest warrant - Larry Brown Sports

Former Georgia star Jalen Carter denied any wrongdoing after police issued a warrant for his arrest on reckless driving and racing charges

End of the Line for Kendricks, Hicks in Minnesota? | Football Outsiders

If the Vikings hope to return to the playoffs in 2023, they'll need to overhaul the middle of their defense.

Player report cards of NFL facilities reveal jaw-dropping details about some teams — including Commanders - Yahoo Sports

Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.

NFL combine news roundup: Jalen Carter arrest warrant, NFLPA team report cards - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein join forces from Indianapolis at the site of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine to give updates on the biggest news stories around Indy, including the troubling news surrounding Georgia defensive lineman and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter and the NFLPA releasing team report cards for every team.

Answering big NFL draft questions for teams with top-10 picks - ESPN.com

Our NFL Nation reporters answered big draft questions for each team with a top-10 pick in April's draft.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned from Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, more top prospects - NFL.com

Who is the best player Will Anderson Jr. faced in college? Will the Giants feature not one but two members of the Ojulari family next season? Dan Parr, Nick Shook and Eric Edholm provide six takeaways from Wednesday's prospect press conferences at the 202

NFL is "pleased" with ruling in Brian Flores case - ProFootballTalk

Well, maybe there won’t be any appeals of Wednesday’s mixed-bag ruling in the Brian Flores litigation.

2023 NFL free agency: Every team's QB situation ahead of offseason, ranked 1-32 in tiers - CBSSports.com

Assessing which clubs should be in the market for help

It’s time for Ravens to take new approach in Lamar Jackson contract negotiations - The Athletic

There are no secrets in the NFL, and the type of deal Baltimore's star quarterback has been looking for is well-documented.

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on taking over play-calling duties: 'Most fun I've had since I've been in Dallas' - ESPN.com

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy feels reinvigorated after taking over play-calling duties, calling it "the most fun I've had since I've been in Dallas."