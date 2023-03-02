 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Combine updates and open thread

The Seahawks are in Indy to figure out who can contribute for the team in 2023, and fans can discuss their opinions here.

By John P. Gilbert
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s March, and for the NFL calendar that means two things. The first of those is the 2023 NFL Combine and the second is free agency. Free agency, obviously, remains a little over a week away, but Pete Carroll, John Schneider and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks scouts are in Indianapolis to evaluate the youngsters who could be added to the roster in the draft in April.

The biggest questions for Seattle in the coming weeks revolve around the quarterback position and in the trenches, so those are the positions on which most fans appear likely to focus. That makes Thursday a big day for the Seahawks, with defensive linemen and linebackers doing their physical and athletic testing, as well as field drills.

For those who want to follow along at home, they may do so by watching on the NFL Network, or by live streaming through NFL+. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2023 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

As for who some of the big names to watch on Day 1 are, here’s the list of Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 defensive linemen and linebackers who will be participating in some or all of the testing.

And Field Gulls will work to post some of the notable results here throughout the day.

