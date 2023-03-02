2023 NFL Combine updates and open thread

It’s March, and for the NFL calendar that means two things. The first of those is the 2023 NFL Combine and the second is free agency. Free agency, obviously, remains a little over a week away, but Pete Carroll, John Schneider and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks scouts are in Indianapolis to evaluate the youngsters who could be added to the roster in the draft in April.

The biggest questions for Seattle in the coming weeks revolve around the quarterback position and in the trenches, so those are the positions on which most fans appear likely to focus. That makes Thursday a big day for the Seahawks, with defensive linemen and linebackers doing their physical and athletic testing, as well as field drills.

For those who want to follow along at home, they may do so by watching on the NFL Network, or by live streaming through NFL+. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2023 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

As for who some of the big names to watch on Day 1 are, here’s the list of Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 defensive linemen and linebackers who will be participating in some or all of the testing.

Here's who to look for on Day 1.



: #NFLCombine begins today at 3pm @nflnetwork

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/BOR1KzDa8d — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

And Field Gulls will work to post some of the notable results here throughout the day.

6'5"

298 pounds



And @ClemsonFB DL Bryan Bresee just flew with a 4.93u.



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/z7ZvxfVC4B — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

Northwestern 5t/3t Adetomiwa Adebawore:



6ft 2

282lbs

33 7/8" arms

4.54s 40 with 1.61s 10ys

37.5" vertical jump

10ft 5" broad jump



Crazy. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) March 2, 2023

I knew Adetomiwa Adebawore was going to be moving but he’s FLYINGpic.twitter.com/u68YE9QsXY — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 2, 2023

What a day for Nolan Smith.



40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds

Vertical Jump: 41.50"

Broad Jump: 10'8" pic.twitter.com/6AMo49fwIQ — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

.@NUFBFamily DL Adetomiwa Adebawore beating out Aidan Hutchinson and Nick Bosa in the 40.



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/XfObSquauU — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023