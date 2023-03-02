2023 NFL Combine updates and open thread

It’s March, and for the NFL calendar that means two things. The first of those is the 2023 NFL Combine and the second is free agency. Free agency, obviously, remains a little over a week away, but Pete Carroll, John Schneider and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks scouts are in Indianapolis to evaluate the youngsters who could be added to the roster in the draft in April.
The biggest questions for Seattle in the coming weeks revolve around the quarterback position and in the trenches, so those are the positions on which most fans appear likely to focus. That makes Thursday a big day for the Seahawks, with defensive linemen and linebackers doing their physical and athletic testing, as well as field drills.
For those who want to follow along at home, they may do so by watching on the NFL Network, or by live streaming through NFL+. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2023 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.
As for who some of the big names to watch on Day 1 are, here’s the list of Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 defensive linemen and linebackers who will be participating in some or all of the testing.
Here's who to look for on Day 1.— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
: #NFLCombine begins today at 3pm @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/BOR1KzDa8d
And Field Gulls will work to post some of the notable results here throughout the day.
6'5"— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
298 pounds
And @ClemsonFB DL Bryan Bresee just flew with a 4.93u.
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/z7ZvxfVC4B
Calijah Kancey beats his first time with a 4.73u. @Ckancey8 | @Pitt_FB— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5A9UB3A2CJ
.@Pitt_FB's Calijah Kancey runs fastest 40-yard dash by defensive tackle at #NFLCombine since 2003. (via @NextGenStats)https://t.co/jam3UgJDJC pic.twitter.com/XOu2CODNXL— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 2, 2023
Northwestern 5t/3t Adetomiwa Adebawore:— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) March 2, 2023
6ft 2
282lbs
33 7/8" arms
4.54s 40 with 1.61s 10ys
37.5" vertical jump
10ft 5" broad jump
Crazy.
I knew Adetomiwa Adebawore was going to be moving but he's FLYING
4.44u @GeorgiaFootball DL Nolan Smith is out of this world.— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/L8ICkVQEkT
What a day for Nolan Smith.— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds
Vertical Jump: 41.50"
Broad Jump: 10'8" pic.twitter.com/6AMo49fwIQ
41.5" vertical— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Nolan Smith got hops. @SmithNoland2 @GeorgiaFootball
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Qb8NqQ0mZN
Nolan Smith vs. Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins. WOW. @GeorgiaFootball @SmithNoland2
WOW. @GeorgiaFootball @SmithNoland2
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/3C104LFCqR
.@NUFBFamily DL Adetomiwa Adebawore beating out Aidan Hutchinson and Nick Bosa in the 40.— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/XfObSquauU
These edge rushers are flying. @Vol_Football's Byron Young with a speedy 4.51u.— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/9Ty9agdnZz
Anthony Richardson is said to be crushing the interview process at the Combine— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2023
"I talked to a handful of scouts last night ... Every single one of them said 'Anthony Richardson is the best QB interview they've had this year.'" — @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/MbZ3CAMBF5
