Seahawks 2023 NFL pre-draft visits tracker

NFL combine week also means that the sport’s top prospects get formal visits with teams who may be interested in drafting them. For the Seattle Seahawks, several players have already

Last year the Seahawks drafted Boye Mafe, Abe Lucas, and Dareke Young after pre-draft visits, in 2019 (before COVID impacted 2020 and 2021 visits) they brought in L.J. Collier, and in 2018 they took Shaquem Griffin, Will Dissly, and (as a UDFA) Poona Ford. In other words, usually the pre-draft visits provide a hint or two as far as which players a team will select come April.

This is a running tracker for pre-draft visits, and starting Friday we will have separate articles rounding up any new visits, while simultaneously updating this one.

I think the name that will stand out the most for need reasons is Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, who had an impressive Senior Bowl and was a combine standout on Thursday. He’s officially listed at 6’2, 225 pounds, with 9 1/2” hands and 33” arm length. Given Seattle has shaky linebacker depth at the moment, Henley is one to watch. I’m sure his former teammate Abe Lucas could vouch for him, too.

Here’s the full, running list of confirmed or reported pre-draft Seahawks visits.

Seattle Seahawks Pre-Draft Visits

March 2

Daiyan Henley - LB, Washington State (source)

Kelee Ringo - CB, Georgia (source)

JL Skinner - S, Boise State (source)

Mike Morris - EDGE, Michigan (source)

Julius Brents - CB, Kansas State (source)