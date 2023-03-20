Free agency has seen our Seattle Seahawks fill several holes in the roster and have put themselves in very good position do some interesting things in the upcoming draft. The 49ers, Cardinals, and Rams seem to be either treading water or sinking. Compared to their division rivals, do they have the brightest future?

Seahawks News

The Seahawks lost two RBs early in free agency. Could they find a replacement in the draft? The Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy has a name in mind.

Seattle Seahawks Free Agency: 5 Biggest Needs After First Week of Signings - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Spending a bit more than anticipated, the Seattle Seahawks have filled several holes on their roster with high-upside veterans over the past week. With five weeks until the draft, which positions still need to be fortified before the 2023 season?

NFC West News

Hartsfield is an explosive athlete with experience at safety and in the slot

Looking At 49ers Draft After Early Free Agency - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what the San Francisco 49ers are likely to do in the upcoming NFL Draft given what they've done in free agency so far.

We know Stafford could rank high in the NFC, how are the players around him?

Byron Murphy is now in the rearview mirror for the Arizona Cardinals. Here's three candidates to replace him.

Around The NFL

Free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen has agreed to sign as a free agent with one rebuilding NFC team, he revealed Sunday.

Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.

FMIA: The First-Week Free-Agency Files - ProFootballTalk

Peter King assesses the free-agency moves of all 32 NFL teams so far this off-season, from the Bears-Panthers trade to the Eagles' faith in veteran players.

The Jets, Packers and Rodgers himself all want a trade to happen -- so what's the holdup? It's a complex transaction. Here are the hurdles to a deal.

Could DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, Lamar Jackson or Odell Beckham Jr. be realistic targets?

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing one-year, $8 million deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

It was a development even Cincinnati didn't see coming, but a number of factors aligned to put Orlando Brown Jr. in Bengals stripes.

Moves by the Chiefs, Panthers, Eagles and Lions could set off a butterfly effect across the league.

