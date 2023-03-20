2023 Seahawks Free Agents: How much the Seahawks are paying Drew Lock

The biggest storyline for the Seattle Seahawks for much of the offseason so far was whether or not the team would sign quarterback Geno Smith to a contract extension, and if so for how much. That question was answered two weeks ago Monday, and the focus then became whether the Hawks would turn to the draft or look to free agency to address the backup quarterback spot.

That question was quickly answered, though, when the team agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Drew Lock, who served as Smith’s backup during the 2022 season after being acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. And now, thanks to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the details of Lock’s extension are now known.

#Seahawks Drew Lock one year, $4M, $1.75M signing bonus, salary $1.74M, $30K per game active roster bonus, $3.5M playtime-wins-passing yards, Pro Bowl, touchdowns incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2023

Breaking that out into its different parts it becomes:

$1.75M signing bonus

$1.74M base salary

$510k in per game roster bonuses

All of those come together for a combined cap hit for 2023 of $4M, with an additional $3.5M available via incentives should he become a starter and reach certain performance thresholds.