Seahawks Reacts Survey: Will Seattle take a quarterback in next month’s NFL Draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re into week two of the 2023 NFL league year, and so far the Seattle Seahawks have let a few players go and not brought in too many players. Their signings so far consist of center Evan Brown, safety/nickel Julian Love, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones. Meanwhile, they’ve lost Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, and Cody Barton, and also let go of Shelby Harris, Gabe Jackson, Quinton Jefferson, and Al Woods.

You can view the recap of Seattle’s free agency here.

The first question is a letter grade on Seattle’s free agency haul to date. Like I said, not a lot of players brought in but they have focused their resources on the defense more than the offense.

Second question is about quarterbacks. Geno Smith has a new contract, as does Drew Lock, but does that mean Seattle will skip out on QB in the NFL Draft next month? Smith’s contract is team-friendly, Lock’s is essentially just Geno’s 2022 deal, so logically a rookie quarterback is not off the table.

One distinction to make in the voting is that “Yes” implies the 5th overall pick or somewhere in Round 1, whereas “Yes, but not in Round 1” is literally Round 2-7.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EEVWX8/">Please take our survey</a>

Get your vote on, then when we reach the weekend you’ll have the results available in a separate article.