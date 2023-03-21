Big news as our Seattle Seahawks say goodbye to Al Woods, for now; Cardinals are still working on trading DeAndre Hopkins; and maybe Lamar to the Colts? Weirder things have happened. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Is Dre'Mont Jones as good as adding a 1st round pick? Seahawks free agent-draft values - Seaside Joe

Assessing how free agency has impacted Seattle's draft plans so far, 3/20/2023: Seaside Joe 1479

Updated horizontal board: 20th March « Seahawks Draft Blog

Here is my post-combine updated horizontal board. It now includes 227 graded players. I will keep adding and adjusting as the pro-day data comes in.

K.J. Wright: Seahawks' offseason a B-minus -- and they need Bobby - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have been busy this offseason, but K.J. Wright wants to see more -- particularly a reunion with team legend Bobby Wagner.

Seahawks continue D-line revamp, release NT Al Woods - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks cut nose tackle Al Woods on Monday, making him the third veteran defensive lineman released by the team this offseason.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks’ Formulating A Respected Secondary - Seahawks.com

With a few moves in free agency, interest in Seattle’s secondary is increasing.

How the Seahawks’ free-agency moves could affect their NFL Draft plans - The Athletic

The Seahawks overhauled their front seven but still need significant help. Meanwhile, there are a few key holes to address on offense.

Seattle Seahawks $12 Million in Cap Room; What's Next Move? NFL Free Agency Tracker - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

NFC West News

NFL Salary Cap: The 49ers have $7.9 million in cap space after the first wave of free agency - Niners Nation

Almost enough to sign their potential draft class

49ers are Signing OL Jon Feliciano - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have signed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

Former NFL Exec Says Market for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is 'Soft' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

According to Michael Lombardi, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins doesn't have much of a market.

Red Rain Podcast: Are Cardinals Finished Signing Pre-Draft UFAs? - Revenge of the Birds

Here is today’s poll on Twitter (much revised thanks to y’all):

The have $22M of free cap space (5th most in NFL), yet do you think they are finished with the pre-draft free agency despite...

Rams free agent celebrating birthday on Monday, but has no offers - Turf Show Times

It’s Edwards’ birthday on Monday, will any team give him a contract?

New York Giants Pursuing Los Angeles Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams could be losing another defensive lineman, as the New York Giants are scheduled to bring in A'Shawn Robinson on a visit.

Around The NFL

Texans signing 2 key offensive players in free agency - Larry Brown Sports

The Houston Texans made two notable moves Monday to improve their offense by adding a pair of free agent skill players.

NFL free agency winners and losers: The Lions are a destination, and for good reason - Yahoo Sports

The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.

NFL Draft 2023: Top 50 prospect rankings, from franchise cornerstones on down - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald debuts his top 50 prospects for 2023, tiered by three levels. Who's No. 1?

Despite a couple of strange years, Baker Mayfield remains confident - ProFootballTalk

Two years ago, the football world was Baker Mayfield‘s oyster. Since then, his career has come down with a serious case of the crabs.

Why Ravens' Lamar Jackson makes sense for Colts - ESPN.com

The Colts want to finally solve their quarterback problems, but is Jackson the answer if he leaves the Ravens?

Move the Sticks: Free agency moves & teams that improved the most during free agency - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 NFL free agency: Best/riskiest moves in the opening wave of the veteran market - NFL.com

With the opening wave of free agency in the rearview mirror, Kevin Patra spotlights the best and riskiest moves thus far on the open market. On which side of the ledger does the Raiders' signing of Jimmy Garoppolo fall?

‘He’s Bill Belichick 2.0’: Could Jerod Mayo become the next Patriots coach? - The Athletic

Ownership thinks highly of him. Former teammates revere him. Colleagues praise him. Could the former "teacher's pet" replace a legend?

2023 NFL free agency matchmaker: Lamar Jackson to the Lions, Odell Beckham Jr. to the Vikings, other scenarios - CBSSports.com

Finding potential fits for 10 of the top remaining free agents