2023 Seahawks Free Agency: Details of the Devin Bush contract

Free agent signing reports and announcements appear to be slowing somewhat in the second week of free agency, but there is no shortage of players remaining available on the market. That said, things were so busy during the first week that the dust is still settling on a lot of things, including on the details of contracts signed during the initial frenzy of free agency.

It was during that initial frenzy that the Seattle Seahawks watched one of their starting linebackers depart for the Washington Commanders on the opening day, and while it took a couple of days before filling the hole Seattle signed Devin Bush, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, later in the week. Now, courtesy of OverTheCap.com, the terms of the one-year contract Bush signed with the Seahawks are known.

Signing Bonus: $1.25M

Base Salary: $1.74M (fully guaranteed)

Per Game Roster Bonuses: $510k total ($30k per game)

So, while Cody Barton signed a fully guaranteed, one-year $3.5M contract with the Washington Commanders, the Seahawks signed Bush for one year with $2.99M guaranteed and an additional $510k available if he is active for all 17 games.