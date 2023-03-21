2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Marquise Goodwin visiting Browns per report

Free agency is well underway for the Seattle Seahawks, with the team having already made a significant number of additions through the first week. The new names on the roster include Dre'Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Devin Bush, Julian Love and Evan Brown. However, there have also been departures, including Cody Barton signing with the Washington Commanders and Rashaad Penny opting to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition, there has been a significant overhaul when it comes to aging veterans, with the team opting to move on from Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris, while Poona Ford and L.J. Collier remain unsigned as well. Now, according to a report Tuesday, the team could be in position to lose another free agent veteran.

#Browns may have found one way to satisfy their need for speed. They're hosting former #Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin on a free agent visit. https://t.co/Ep5JYPJocV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 21, 2023

Marquise Goodwin filled in as an adequate third wide receiver during the 2022 season when Dee Eskridge landed on injured reserve. Many fans have expressed hope that the Hawks would bring back the 32 year old receiver for the 2023 season, but based on the youth movement at other positions that has been seen so far this offseason, it appears that might be an unlikely outcome.