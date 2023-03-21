L.J. Collier signed with the Arizona Cardinals as yet another quiet first-round departure for the Seattle Seahawks. I’m not the one who wanted to remind you he was a first-rounder, Adam Schefter was. Or at least, Collier’s agent was.

Former Seahawks’ first-round pick DE LJ Collier is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

Speaking of his agent, Scott Casterline had some choice words about Collier’s departure and apparently finding a far superior fit in his next team.

Scott Casterline @ScottCasterline on L.J. Collier to #Cardinals 'Our main objective was getting L.J. to the right team, right coaching staff and right scheme. Look at what they did last year in Philadelphia. They play upfield. Jonathan Gannon is what you want in a coach.' @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 21, 2023

“Right team, right coaching staff and right scheme” is quite rich in regards to the 29th overall draft pick with a 4-year average of 10 tackles per season, and several healthy scratches throughout his tenure in Seattle.

People weren’t enthralled by the draft pick at the time, but it’s not Clint Hurtt or even Ken Norton Jr’s fault he did this:

LJ Collier apparently played in a career-high 37 snaps yesterday. That's 76 snaps in the last 4 games. His stats over those 76 snaps:

0 tackles, 0 TFL, 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, and for now (maybe more details will emerge), 0 pressures

Hard to describe as anything other than concerning — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 16, 2019

Best of luck to Collier in Arizona, that renowned, proven empire of talent development and culture building.

The Seahawks declined Collier’s fifth-year option and the terms of his contract with the Cardinals are not yet released.

Meanwhile, Collier expressed gratitude as far as his time with the Seahawks.