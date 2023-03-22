2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Johnathan Abram signs with New Orleans Saints

There’s news of another Seattle Seahawks free agent leaving the team, although this one is not high-priority and not surprising. Safety Johnathan Abram has signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, putting him a border state away from his native Mississippi.

A first-round pick by the Raiders back in 2019, Abram was waived by Las Vegas last season and picked up by the Green Bay Packers. When the Packers waived him in November, he was claimed by the Seahawks and was used as extra safety depth, particularly when Ryan Neal was battling injuries throughout the final few weeks of the season, and Josh Jones struggled on the field before eventually going to IR. Abram started two games, played in six (including the playoffs), and was credited with two passes defensed.

The signing of Julian Love and the decision to tender Ryan Neal pretty much made any Abram return unlikely. He was an emergency addition and now he starts anew down in New Orleans in hopes of turning his career around.